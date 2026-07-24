Sarcomatrix Therapeutics Opens Accredited Investor Round for Once-Daily Pill to Address Duchenne Across Genetic Mutation
Sarcomatrix opens its accredited investor round to advance S-969, a once-daily, mutation-agnostic oral therapy for Duchenne toward human trials.RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Sarcomatrix Therapeutics Opens Accredited Investor Round for Once-Daily
Duchenne Candidate Designed to Work Regardless of Mutation
With over 7,000 known mutations in the Duchenne gene alone, most therapies
reach only a fraction of patients. Sarcomatrix's first-in-class candidate
takes a different approach. The round closes September 30, 2026.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
RENO, Nev., July 24, 2026 -- Sarcomatrix Therapeutics Corp., a
Delaware corporation, today announced its Regulation D, Rule 506(c) round is
open to verified accredited investors at sarcomatrix.com/investors, on the
KoreConX platform with KoreTransfer USA LLC as transfer agent. Sarcomatrix is
preclinical-stage: its treatments have not been tested in people. It expects
to ask the FDA for permission to begin human testing in early 2027.
WHY MOST DRUGS REACH FEW PATIENTS
Duchenne muscular dystrophy, which mostly affects boys, leaves muscle fibers
without a protective protein, so ordinary movement causes damage faster than
the body repairs it. Most patients lose the ability to walk in their teens.
There is no cure.
The obstacle is genetic variety. Duchenne stems from thousands of errors in
one gene, over 7,000 identified so far, and muscular dystrophy spans more than
30 conditions with over 10,000 catalogued mutations.* Most therapies correct
one specific error, so each reaches a fraction of patients. The rest wait for
a drug that may never come.
A DIFFERENT APPROACH
S-969, Sarcomatrix's lead candidate, is a novel, first-in-class once-daily
oral pill. Rather than fixing the broken gene, it targets alpha-7 beta-1
integrin, a protein that both anchors muscle fibers to surrounding tissue and
signals the muscle's own repair process. Because it does not depend on a
patient's mutation, it is designed to be relevant across the population, and
is in development for Duchenne, Becker, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy
2I/R9.
WHERE THINGS STAND
Laboratory and animal research is complete. The company plans to file with the
FDA in Q1 2027, begin first-in-human dosing in Q2 2027 at Nucleus Network in
Melbourne, Australia, and reach an initial patient readout by late 2028. These
are plans, not guarantees.
-- Investors include Prevail Partners as co-lead, Battle Born Venture, and
Research Affiliates Capital, with roughly $8.9 million invested to date
including non-dilutive NIH funding.
-- LAM-111, a second program, holds Orphan Drug Designation in both the United
States and the European Union; an application is in progress for S-969.
-- A University of Nevada, Reno spinout, holding its programs under a
worldwide exclusive license through the Nevada Research and Innovation
Corporation, with 75-plus patents filed.
MARKET OUTLOOK
Independent analyses estimate the global Duchenne treatment market at roughly
$3 billion to $5 billion today and $8 billion to $12 billion by 2030, with
growth continuing to 2035.** The company estimates an initial commercial
population of about 30,000 patients in the United States, Canada, and Western
Europe, within roughly 48,000 addressable across North America and Europe.***
These figures describe the market, not Sarcomatrix revenue. The company has no
approved products, may never obtain approval, and may never capture any share
of this market.
"Families living with Duchenne are running a clock that does not stop while
the science catches up," said David Craig, Co-Founder, President and Chief
Executive Officer. "This round funds the step where laboratory work becomes a
real trial in real patients."
UNDERSTAND THE RISKS
Sarcomatrix has no approved products or revenue, and its treatments have never
been tested in humans. Most experimental drugs fail. You could lose your
entire investment, a realistic outcome in early-stage biotechnology. There is
no public market for these shares and none is expected. Timelines commonly
slip. Only invest what you can afford to lose entirely.
HOW TO PARTICIPATE
The offering is open only to accredited investors as defined by the SEC. Under
Rule 506(c), self-certification is not sufficient; verification runs through
the offering platform, and full terms and risk disclosures follow on KoreConX
once verified. Begin at sarcomatrix.com/investors. The round closes September
30, 2026, subject to earlier closing if fully subscribed or extension at the
Company's discretion.
ABOUT SARCOMATRIX
Sarcomatrix Therapeutics Corp., a Delaware corporation headquartered in Reno,
Nevada, is a preclinical-stage company developing novel, first-in-class
treatments for rare muscle-wasting diseases including Duchenne, Becker,
LGMD2I/R9, and LAMA2-related CMD. sarcomatrix.com
INVESTOR RELATIONS
Ray Jordan
President, Investor Relations, Putnam Insights
ir@sarcomatrix.com
* Type counts per Cleveland Clinic and NYU Langone; variant counts per
TREAT-NMD and the Leiden Open Variation Database. The 10,000 figure spans the
muscular dystrophies collectively, not the Duchenne gene alone. ** Range of
published third-party estimates (Grand View, Mordor, Market Research Future,
DataM). *** Company estimates.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This release contains forward-looking statements regarding product candidates,
regulatory plans, timelines, market and population estimates, and potential
additional indications. These involve significant risks and uncertainties
inherent in drug development, regulatory review, and financing, and actual
results may differ materially. Product candidates are investigational and have
not been approved by any regulatory authority. Laboratory and animal results
are not necessarily predictive of results in humans. Market and population
estimates derive from third-party sources and company assumptions, and are not
projections of company revenue. Forward-looking statements speak only as of
the date made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update them except
as required by law.
OFFERING DISCLAIMER
This communication is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to
sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any offer or sale is
made solely pursuant to Rule 506(c) of Regulation D under the Securities Act
of 1933, as amended, and only to persons whose accredited investor status has
been verified. The securities are not registered under the Securities Act or
any state securities laws and are offered in reliance on exemptions from
registration. No securities regulator has approved this offering or passed
upon the accuracy of any offering materials. Investment in an early-stage,
preclinical biotechnology company involves a high degree of risk, including
possible loss of the entire investment, and there is no public market for
these securities. Prospective investors should review the offering materials
and consult their own legal, tax, and financial advisors.
###
David Craig
Sarcomatrix, Inc.
+17755251795 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.