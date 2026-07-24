Sarcomatrix Therapeutics Opens Accredited Investor Round for Once-Daily Pill to Address Duchenne Across Genetic Mutation

Sarcomatrix opens its accredited investor round to advance S-969, a once-daily, mutation-agnostic oral therapy for Duchenne toward human trials.

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASESarcomatrix Therapeutics Opens Accredited Investor Round for Once-DailyDuchenne Candidate Designed to Work Regardless of MutationWith over 7,000 known mutations in the Duchenne gene alone, most therapiesreach only a fraction of patients. Sarcomatrix's first-in-class candidatetakes a different approach. The round closes September 30, 2026.------------------------------------------------------------------------------RENO, Nev., July 24, 2026 -- Sarcomatrix Therapeutics Corp., aDelaware corporation, today announced its Regulation D, Rule 506(c) round isopen to verified accredited investors at sarcomatrix.com/investors, on theKoreConX platform with KoreTransfer USA LLC as transfer agent. Sarcomatrix ispreclinical-stage: its treatments have not been tested in people. It expectsto ask the FDA for permission to begin human testing in early 2027.WHY MOST DRUGS REACH FEW PATIENTSDuchenne muscular dystrophy, which mostly affects boys, leaves muscle fiberswithout a protective protein, so ordinary movement causes damage faster thanthe body repairs it. Most patients lose the ability to walk in their teens.There is no cure.The obstacle is genetic variety. Duchenne stems from thousands of errors inone gene, over 7,000 identified so far, and muscular dystrophy spans more than30 conditions with over 10,000 catalogued mutations.* Most therapies correctone specific error, so each reaches a fraction of patients. The rest wait fora drug that may never come.A DIFFERENT APPROACHS-969, Sarcomatrix's lead candidate, is a novel, first-in-class once-dailyoral pill. Rather than fixing the broken gene, it targets alpha-7 beta-1integrin, a protein that both anchors muscle fibers to surrounding tissue andsignals the muscle's own repair process. Because it does not depend on apatient's mutation, it is designed to be relevant across the population, andis in development for Duchenne, Becker, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy2I/R9.WHERE THINGS STANDLaboratory and animal research is complete. The company plans to file with theFDA in Q1 2027, begin first-in-human dosing in Q2 2027 at Nucleus Network inMelbourne, Australia, and reach an initial patient readout by late 2028. Theseare plans, not guarantees.-- Investors include Prevail Partners as co-lead, Battle Born Venture, andResearch Affiliates Capital, with roughly $8.9 million invested to dateincluding non-dilutive NIH funding.-- LAM-111, a second program, holds Orphan Drug Designation in both the UnitedStates and the European Union; an application is in progress for S-969.-- A University of Nevada, Reno spinout, holding its programs under aworldwide exclusive license through the Nevada Research and InnovationCorporation, with 75-plus patents filed.MARKET OUTLOOKIndependent analyses estimate the global Duchenne treatment market at roughly$3 billion to $5 billion today and $8 billion to $12 billion by 2030, withgrowth continuing to 2035.** The company estimates an initial commercialpopulation of about 30,000 patients in the United States, Canada, and WesternEurope, within roughly 48,000 addressable across North America and Europe.***These figures describe the market, not Sarcomatrix revenue. The company has noapproved products, may never obtain approval, and may never capture any shareof this market."Families living with Duchenne are running a clock that does not stop whilethe science catches up," said David Craig, Co-Founder, President and ChiefExecutive Officer. "This round funds the step where laboratory work becomes areal trial in real patients."UNDERSTAND THE RISKSSarcomatrix has no approved products or revenue, and its treatments have neverbeen tested in humans. Most experimental drugs fail. You could lose yourentire investment, a realistic outcome in early-stage biotechnology. There isno public market for these shares and none is expected. Timelines commonlyslip. Only invest what you can afford to lose entirely.HOW TO PARTICIPATEThe offering is open only to accredited investors as defined by the SEC. UnderRule 506(c), self-certification is not sufficient; verification runs throughthe offering platform, and full terms and risk disclosures follow on KoreConXonce verified. Begin at sarcomatrix.com/investors. The round closes September30, 2026, subject to earlier closing if fully subscribed or extension at theCompany's discretion.ABOUT SARCOMATRIXSarcomatrix Therapeutics Corp., a Delaware corporation headquartered in Reno,Nevada, is a preclinical-stage company developing novel, first-in-classtreatments for rare muscle-wasting diseases including Duchenne, Becker,LGMD2I/R9, and LAMA2-related CMD. sarcomatrix.comINVESTOR RELATIONSRay JordanPresident, Investor Relations, Putnam Insightsir@sarcomatrix.com* Type counts per Cleveland Clinic and NYU Langone; variant counts perTREAT-NMD and the Leiden Open Variation Database. The 10,000 figure spans themuscular dystrophies collectively, not the Duchenne gene alone. ** Range ofpublished third-party estimates (Grand View, Mordor, Market Research Future,DataM). *** Company estimates.FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTSThis release contains forward-looking statements regarding product candidates,regulatory plans, timelines, market and population estimates, and potentialadditional indications. These involve significant risks and uncertaintiesinherent in drug development, regulatory review, and financing, and actualresults may differ materially. Product candidates are investigational and havenot been approved by any regulatory authority. Laboratory and animal resultsare not necessarily predictive of results in humans. Market and populationestimates derive from third-party sources and company assumptions, and are notprojections of company revenue. Forward-looking statements speak only as ofthe date made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update them exceptas required by law.OFFERING DISCLAIMERThis communication is for informational purposes only and is not an offer tosell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any offer or sale ismade solely pursuant to Rule 506(c) of Regulation D under the Securities Actof 1933, as amended, and only to persons whose accredited investor status hasbeen verified. The securities are not registered under the Securities Act orany state securities laws and are offered in reliance on exemptions fromregistration. No securities regulator has approved this offering or passedupon the accuracy of any offering materials. Investment in an early-stage,preclinical biotechnology company involves a high degree of risk, includingpossible loss of the entire investment, and there is no public market forthese securities. Prospective investors should review the offering materialsand consult their own legal, tax, and financial advisors.###

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