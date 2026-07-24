United Cerebral Palsy Appoints Susan Sellers as President and Chief Executive Officer

Susan Sellers will serve as UCP's president and chief executive officer, effective October 1.

Accomplished nonprofit leader and champion for people with disabilities will build on UCP’s legacy, lead the next chapter of growth, advocacy, and innovation.

Susan's deep understanding of UCP’s mission and culture, combined with her strategic leadership experience, makes her exceptionally well-positioned to lead our organization into its next chapter.” — Ouida Spencer, Chair of UCP’s Board of Trustees

VIENNA, VA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- United Cerebral Palsy (UCP) , a leader in advancing independence, inclusion, and opportunity for people with disabilities, is pleased to announce the appointment of Susan Sellers as its next president and chief executive officer, effective October 1.Sellers joins the organization after serving as chief executive officer of UCP Affiliate United Ability in Birmingham, Alabama, where she has led the organization since 2021. An attorney by training, she brings more than 25 years of executive leadership experience spanning disability services, healthcare, nonprofit management, education, and public policy.Founded in 1949, United Cerebral Palsy is an international network of affiliates that provides services and support to hundreds of thousands of children and adults with cerebral palsy and other disabilities, including intellectual and developmental disabilities. Together, UCP Affiliates deliver early intervention, therapies, employment assistance, assistive technology, inclusive education, transportation, community living supports, advocacy, and other programs that empower people with disabilities to live full and independent lives.“Susan is an accomplished executive, an experienced affiliate leader, and a passionate advocate for people with disabilities,” said Ouida Spencer, Chair of UCP’s Board of Trustees. “Throughout the search process, she distinguished herself as a collaborative leader with a clear vision for strengthening our organization while honoring the expertise of our Affiliate Network . Her deep understanding of UCP’s mission and culture, combined with her strategic leadership experience, makes her exceptionally well-positioned to lead our organization into its next chapter.”Before joining United Ability, Sellers led organizations serving children and families, expanded access to healthcare through federally qualified health centers, and secured significant public and private investments to strengthen community-based services.“Having served as a UCP Affiliate leader, I’ve seen firsthand the extraordinary work happening across our network every day,” said Sellers. “I believe our greatest strength is the collective expertise, passion, and innovation of our affiliates. I look forward to working alongside our board, staff, affiliate leaders, partners, and the people we serve to strengthen UCP’s voice, expand opportunity, and ensure more people with disabilities can live with independence, choice, and full inclusion in their communities.”Sellers assumes leadership at a pivotal time for the disability community, as demand grows for innovative services, stronger advocacy, and sustainable community-based supports. She will focus on strengthening collaboration across the organization, expanding strategic and philanthropic partnerships, amplifying UCP’s voice in disability advocacy, and leveraging the network’s collective expertise to advance policies and practices that create greater inclusion, accessibility, and opportunity for people with disabilities and their families.About United Cerebral PalsyUnited Cerebral Palsy (UCP) was founded in 1949, and today, its network of affiliate organizations across North America provides a wide range of services annually to approximately 200,000 children and adults with cerebral palsy and other disabilities. These services include information, resource referral, advocacy, research, educational instruction, early intervention, therapies, job coaching, integrated employment, home and community-based services, recreational opportunities, and housing assistance. UCP is committed to the mission that all people with disabilities should be treated as equal members of an inclusive society. Learn more at UCP.org.

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