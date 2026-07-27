ThoughtFarmer launches Employee Newsletter, bringing internal newsletters into the intranet employees already use

ThoughtFarmer Employee Newsletter feature ThoughtFarmer Employee Newsletter starter templates ThoughtFarmer Employee Newsletter Analytics

New feature lets comms and HR teams reach every employee's inbox, and measure results, without a separate tool or added cost

Employee Newsletter takes your intranet content and gets it into an inbox, with no rewriting, no new system to learn, no extra tool for IT to set up.” — Jessica Dill, Director of Product Experience at ThoughtFarmer

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ThoughtFarmer , a mid-market intranet software company that helps to centralize knowledge and connect employees, announced the launch of Employee Newsletter , a new feature that turns intranet content into a branded internal newsletter, without ever leaving the platform.Until now, getting intranet content into employees' inboxes meant using a separate tool, managing a separate subscriber list, and copying and reformatting content by hand. ThoughtFarmer’s Employee Newsletter feature removes that extra step. Admins and content managers can pull in any page or news post already on the intranet, customize the email layout, and send to specific groups or individuals, right away or on a schedule.To drive consistent intranet adoption, Employee Newsletter gives organizations a way to reach people through a branded email newsletter, then bring them back to the intranet for the full story. Every story links directly to its source page, and the same security permissions that apply on the intranet carry over to the email, so employees only ever see what they're already authorized to view.Key features:- Choose from three ready-made templates, or build from scratch, and send a newsletter out in minutes- Pull in any live page or news post exactly as it is, without rewriting a word- Swap images, edit text, change layout, and choose fonts, with rich text and multi-column formats built in, for a newsletter that looks the way you want it to- Send to specific security groups or individuals, right away or on a schedule, staying in control of who gets it and when- Save any newsletter as a draft, or turn it into a template for next time, so the next one takes even less time to build- See open rates and click maps for every send, and know what's actually resonating instead of guessingJessica Dill, Director of Product Experience at ThoughtFarmer, said: "Customers have already put in the work to build great content on their intranet. Employee Newsletter takes that same content and gets it into an inbox, no rewriting, no new system to learn, no extra tool for IT to set up. It's a natural extension of content people have already built, not one more thing to manage."Employee Newsletter is included with every ThoughtFarmer subscription at no extra charge, and it's ready to use as soon as it's turned on.Claudia Garcia, Senior Manager, Employee Communications & Events at DUCA Financial Services Credit Union, said: "We'd been sending our newsletter for years with a different email tool with no way to know if it landed. Now the dashboard shows us open rates and exactly which stories get clicked. ThoughtFarmer knocked it out of the park."The Employee Newsletter feature is available now to all ThoughtFarmer customers. Book a demo to see ThoughtFarmer’s Employee Newsletter in action.About ThoughtFarmerThoughtFarmer is an intranet software company that helps mid-market organizations build a single, trusted source of truth for internal knowledge, communications, and culture. The platform combines content management, employee communications, analytics, universal search, and an AI Assistant in one environment. ThoughtFarmer serves customers across banking, credit unions, law firms, healthcare, and engineering and is a G2 High Performer in the Employee Intranet category. Headquartered in Vancouver, BC. Learn more at thoughtfarmer.com.

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