Pedal Electric Introduces the S/T, a Premium Utility E-Bike That Adapts to Everyday Family Life

Pedal Electric's first family-friendly bike just in time for back to school!

Designed to grow with families, the versatile utility e-bike transitions from school runs and grocery trips to commuting, cargo hauling and weekend adventures.

We didn't want to build another cargo bike. We wanted to build the family bike we'd want for our own families.” — Spencer Gillis, Founder

VENICE , CA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As back-to-school season approaches and families look for new ways to simplify everyday transportation, PEDAL Electric is introducing the S/T, a premium family utility e-bike designed to replace short car trips with a more enjoyable way to get around. Combining premium components with a highly modular accessory platform, the S/T transitions seamlessly from school drop-offs and grocery runs to commuting, cargo hauling and weekend adventures.Built around an extended rear rack and modular utility platform, the S/T accommodates child seats, passengers and cargo with accessories that can be swapped in minutes. From front baskets and surf racks to the optional Kid Corral™ system for up to two toddlers, the bike evolves alongside changing family routines."We didn't want to build another cargo bike. We wanted to build the family bike we'd want for our own families," said Spencer Gillis, CEO and founder of PEDAL Electric. "The S/T combines exceptional ride quality with a modular accessory platform that adapts to nearly every stage of life. Whether you're carrying groceries, surfboards, camping gear or two toddlers, it's designed to make every ride easier, more comfortable and a lot more fun.""When you're carrying your children, there's no room for compromise," said Steven Melendez, co-founder of PEDAL Electric. "The S/T was engineered with premium components, thoughtful safety features and exceptional ride quality to give families confidence every time they ride."Key features include:- One of the industry's most modular accessory ecosystems with endless configuration options- Compatible with front baskets, cargo baskets, surf racks, passenger seating, storage and utility accessories- Supports front and rear child seats, plus the optional Kid Corral™ system for up to two toddlers- Extended integrated rear rack built for passengers, cargo and growing families- 750W Bafang rear hub motor with up to 1,400W peak output and 80Nm+ torque- 40–60 mile range with optional dual-battery upgrade- Shimano 7-speed drivetrain- Tektro hydraulic disc brakes- Integrated LED lighting and turn signals- Premium suspension fork with 20 x 4 comfort tires- Low step-through frame for easy mounting while carrying children or cargoThe PEDAL Electric S/T is available for preorder at a special introductory price of $2,545, a $250 savings off the $2,795 MSRP. Deliveries begin September 1, 2026.About PEDAL Electric:PEDAL Electric is a premium electric bike company based in Venice, California, founded in 2020 by Spencer Gillis and Steven Melendez. The company designs and engineers high-performance e-bikes built for modern urban mobility, focusing on durability, rider comfort, and thoughtful design. Inspired by the founders’ global travel experiences and commitment to sustainable transportation, PEDAL creates reliable, design-led bikes that support commuters, athletes, and everyday riders in navigating their cities with ease. Visit PedalElectric.com or follow @pedal.electric on Instagram to learn more.##

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