Compliance Monitoring Program Committee meets July 30

SALEM, Ore. — The Compliance Monitoring Program Committee will hold a virtual meeting Thursday, July 30, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. To join, please use the Teams video conference information found on the agenda.

The committee’s agenda includes:

Roads and steep slopes pilot study updates

Riparian pilot study report discussion

The meeting is open to the public to attend online via Teams. Requests for an interpreter for the hearing impaired or other accommodations for persons with disabilities should be made at least 48 hours before the meeting by emailing Marta Frias-Bedolla.

The CMP Committee assists in efforts to monitor compliance with Forest Practices Rules. The committee advises ODF regarding monitoring projects and procedures. View more information on the CMPC webpage.

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