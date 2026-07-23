Rep. Neyer: Gov. Whitmer signs Rowan Act into law

State Rep. Jerry Neyer today announced that the Rowan Act, legislation he and State Rep. Angela Rigas introduced to strengthen Michigan’s Amber Alert laws following the tragic death of six-year-old Rowan Morey, has been signed into law by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The new law expands the circumstances under which an Amber Alert may be issued when law enforcement believes a missing child is in danger and modernizes how emergency alerts are distributed, helping authorities respond more quickly in critical situations.

“Nothing can undo the heartbreaking loss of Rowan Morey, but this law will help ensure Michigan is better prepared to protect children in danger,” said Neyer (R-Shepherd). “Rowan’s story exposed a gap in the law that needed to be fixed. I’m grateful we were able to honor his memory by making this change so law enforcement has the tools to act quickly when every minute counts.”