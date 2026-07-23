Rep. Robinson: Gov. Whitmer signs paid military leave plan into law

State Rep. Ron Robinson today announced that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed into law his plan, introduced with state Rep. Matt Koleszar, to better support firefighters and police officers who also serve in the National Guard or reserves.

The new law ensures eligible first responders receive at least 26 days of paid military leave each year, allowing them to fulfill military training and deployment obligations without having to use vacation days or take unpaid leave.

“While there is still work to be done, this is a meaningful step toward better supporting the men and women who answer the call twice, protecting their communities as first responders and defending our nation through military service,” said Robinson (R-Utica). “This won’t solve every challenge they face, but it ensures they aren’t forced to sacrifice a paycheck while serving our country.”