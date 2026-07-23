Gov. Whitmer signs Rep. Wozniak’s occupational therapy licensure plan into law

State Rep. Doug Wozniak today announced that legislation he introduced with state Rep. Julie Rogers to bring Michigan into the Occupational Therapy Licensure Compact has been signed into law by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, marking another step toward expanding access to quality health care for residents across Michigan.

The new law enables licensed occupational therapists and occupational therapy assistants to practice across participating compact states without obtaining a separate license in each state, helping improve access to care while supporting Michigan’s health care workforce.

“I am proud to see the Occupational Therapy Compact and Physical Therapy Compact signed into law,” said Wozniak (R-Shelby Township). “These bills are a great example of finding practical solutions that put patients first, support our healthcare professionals, and reduce unnecessary government barriers. By expanding opportunities for licensed therapists to serve patients across state lines, we are strengthening our workforce, improving access to care, and giving Michigan families more options when they need them most.”

Earlier this year, House Republicans prevented a major disruption to Michigan’s health care system by securing the state’s continued participation in the Interstate Medical Licensure Compact before it expired. Without action, nearly 8,000 physicians were at risk of losing their ability to practice in Michigan, potentially disrupting as many as 100,000 patient appointments and worsening provider shortages, particularly in rural communities.

Wozniak said the new Occupational Therapy Licensure Compact builds on that success by continuing to remove unnecessary licensing barriers and expanding access to care. Together, these efforts strengthen Michigan’s health care workforce and make it easier for patients to receive the care they need from qualified medical professionals.