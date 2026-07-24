Fifth Station Partners Receives 501(c)(3) Status, Expands Mission to Serve Communities Across the Carolinas

GASTONIA, NC, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fifth Station Partners, a nonprofit organization serving Gastonia and communities throughout North and South Carolina, is proud to announce its official recognition as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, granted in June 2026.Founded in 2025, Fifth Station Partners began with a simple mission: to provide coats to children in need. What started as a single outreach effort quickly grew into a broader commitment to helping individuals and families by providing essential resources to people of all ages. Within its first six months, through partnerships with local organizations, Fifth Station Partners helped distribute thousands of clothing items and other necessities to communities across North Carolina and into South Carolina.The organization’s mission is inspired by the Fifth Station of the Cross, where a passerby helps Jesus carry His cross during His suffering. Fifth Station Partners seeks to follow that example by walking alongside individuals and families facing hardship, offering practical support, compassion, and hope during difficult seasons of life.Fifth Station Partners was created to complement, not duplicate, the important work already being done by local charities, churches, schools, and community organizations. By providing resources and strengthening partnerships, the organization helps equip others to continue serving individuals and families in need more effectively.The organization is guided by the Fifth Station Promise, a commitment to responsible stewardship and transparency:*100% of donations serve a need. Every donated dollar directly supports efforts to serve individuals and families in need.*Volunteer-led service. Fifth Station Partners has no paid staff; all work is carried out by dedicated volunteers.*Local impact. The organization focuses its efforts primarily throughout North and South Carolina.*Timely impact. Donations are put to work within 45 days, ensuring the focus remains on meeting needs rather than accumulating reserves.*Transparency. Donors receive updates through published newsletters highlighting projects, partnerships, and community impact.“Our goal is not to become the biggest organization or to measure our success by growth” said John Peoples, President and Founder of Fifth Station Partners. “Our goal is to faithfully serve the people placed in our path with love and compassion. Fifth Station Partners is powered by volunteers who give their time because they care deeply about their community. Whether we serve one person or one million people, our measure of success will always be the same: did we faithfully meet the need in front of us?”With its new nonprofit status, Fifth Station Partners is expanding opportunities for volunteers, donors, and community partners to join its mission of serving those in need. To learn more, volunteer, request assistance, or support the mission through a donation, visit the Fifth Station Partners website or contact the organization directly.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.