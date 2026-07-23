County Staff Help Bring Chitty Chitty Bang Bang to Life with Geneseo Community Players

GENESEO, N.Y., July 23, 2026 — Livingston County employees serve and enhance their communities behind the scenes throughout the year, and this summer they’ve taken to the stage with the Geneseo Community Players (GCP), bringing a fine, four-fendered friend to life in the musical production of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, running from July 24-26 at the Alice Austin Theater on the SUNY Geneseo campus.

Producer and set designer Felicity Houston Thomas is a third generation Player and current GCP board member who works for the County in the Department of Motor Vehicles. She finds the community’s enthusiasm for the musical personally rewarding.

“A man saw us unloading Chitty and pulled over just to say how much he loves the show and asked if we’d be performing Toot Sweets and Hushabye Mountain,” said Houston Thomas. “People know all the songs and have a lot of fond memories from its whimsical moments.”

Participating in GCP’s production for the first time, Public Health Specialist Rachel Merrick views her involvement as another rewarding type of public service.

“It’s all about providing access to the community whether through resources like lead prevention services and community health events or making an affordable fine arts experience available,” Merrick explained.

GCP encapsulates many personal memories for Houston Thomas whose family has been heavily involved in their theatrical productions throughout her life. She has shared these experiences with friends, teachers, and three generations of family members, and this year is no exception.

“My mom is backstage assistant managing, and my sister is up in the fly with the rigging,” said Houston Thomas. “I wear a lot of hats as a producer and very much rely on my family, and they always show up for me.”

Merrick is also grateful to be sharing this experience with her children, Charlie Merrick and Lucy Merrick. While the rehearsal schedule has been demanding, it has created unique family time, running lines and practicing dance routines together.

“We are a public service family,” Merrick said. “I grew up here, I love living and working here, and I’m so glad we have found a way to be involved as a family.”

Houston Thomas echoed Merrick’s thoughts and reflected on the massive commitment each GCP production requires.

“For me it’s that people in my life stepped up and did this for me,” she explained. “It was the most important part of my year growing up, and I’m doing the same to provide this experience, especially for these young actors.”

GCP’s production of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang will run from July 24 to July 26 at the Alice Austin Theater on the SUNY Geneseo campus. Tickets can be purchased at the door or at https://www.geneseocommunityplayers.org/tickets.

The production is funded in part by the Aid to Localities Program through the Genesee Valley Council on the Arts.

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About Livingston County:

Founded in 1821, Livingston County, N.Y., is home to more than 61,000 residents in 17 towns located across 631 square miles of the Finger Lakes region.