DEC Announces Campsite Closures for Long Pond, Saint Regis Canoe Area

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) today announced a campsite closure advisory for Long Pond in the Saint Regis Canoe Area, Franklin County. Due to the presence of a nuisance bear near popular campsites, paddle-in campsites 5 through 11 are closed for the duration of this advisory.

The Saint Regis Canoe Area, the only designated canoe area in New York State, is a very remote wilderness area in Franklin County, with no-reservation camping along multiple access points and waterways.

Recently, a bear has demonstrated a pattern of approaching people to look for food, damaging tents and food storage containers, exhibiting minimal fear of humans, and is resistant to deterrents, including bear spray and loud noises. Once learned, these behaviors escalate over time.

DEC asks recreationists to avoid the areas around the western and north shores of Long Pond and to respect the temporary closure of sites 5 through 11.

Boaters and campers recreating on or near Long Pond should exercise the utmost caution and are advised to avoid contact with bears while recreating. DEC is closely monitoring the bear’s activity and requests visitors report any bear sightings, especially those demonstrating unusual behavior, such as approaching people or entering campsites.

Individuals should never approach or feed any wildlife and should report unusual animal behavior at (518) 623-1200. In an emergency, call 911 or NYSDEC Dispatch at (518) 897-1326.

Visitors should consult DEC’s website for up-to-date information on Backcountry Information for Adirondack Park and Saint Regis Canoe Area before heading out.

For more information about bear safety, visit DEC’s website.