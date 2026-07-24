Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning Names Kris Antolak President

Kris Antolak has been named President of Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning.

Longtime Executive Promoted to President After 17 Years With the Brand

I look forward to working with the entire system to pursue new opportunities, strengthen our tools and operations, and make Oxi Fresh the number-one carpet cleaning brand in the world.” — Kris Antolak, President of Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning has named longtime executive Kris Antolak as its new President, marking the latest step in his 17-year career with the national carpet cleaning franchise.Antolak now oversees Oxi Fresh’s day-to-day operations and leads the brand’s continued growth throughout the United States and Canada. Moving forward, Oxi Fresh founder and former President Jonathan Barnett will focus his time and energy on the development of the brand’s software platform, a now-separate business called BE FAST Software “Kris has earned this promotion through years of exceptional leadership, sound decision-making, and a deep commitment to our franchisees,” Barnett said. “He understands every part of Oxi Fresh, from our systems and corporate operations to the opportunities and challenges our franchisees face on a daily basis. I have tremendous confidence in his ability to take what we’ve built to the next level.”After playing a central role in leading Oxi Fresh for several years, Antolak formally assumed the position of President earlier this year. Today, Oxi Fresh is pleased to publicly announce his appointment.A PROVEN LEADER WITH DEEP OXI FRESH EXPERIENCEIn 2009, Antolak began his Oxi Fresh career in the company’s call center, where he transformed operations through improved systems and processes. He later assumed responsibility for franchise development and sales, driving the brand’s growth with new locations across the continent. During these years, he also owned and operated several Oxi Fresh franchises of his own, which gave him an intimate understanding of what it takes for franchisees to excel. In 2014, Antolak began serving as Vice President, playing a leading role in nearly every element of the organization.In his new position, Antolak has full authority over Oxi Fresh’s daily operations and strategic direction.“I am honored to take on the role of President and grateful for the trust Jonathan has placed in me,” Antolak said. “Oxi Fresh has been a major part of my life for the past 17 years, and I believe strongly in this brand, our franchisees, and our Home Office team. I look forward to working with the entire system to pursue new opportunities, strengthen our tools and operations, and make Oxi Fresh the number-one carpet cleaning brand in the world.”EXPANDING OXI FRESH’S TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANTAGEAs Antolak takes the helm at Oxi Fresh, Barnett is shifting his focus to the continued development of BE FAST Software, the technology platform that began as Oxi Fresh’s internal scheduling system in 2010. The platform has since become a central part of the company’s operations, supporting appointment scheduling, customer service, franchise management, and other essential business functions. Today, BE FAST Software operates as an independent entity, providing franchise-first software solutions to home service franchisors like Oxi Fresh.“The future of franchising belongs to brands that embrace technology, develop stronger systems, and improve those systems faster than their competitors,” Barnett said. “By allowing Kris to focus on leading Oxi Fresh while I concentrate on BE FAST Software, we can each apply our strengths where they’ll create the most value for Oxi Fresh’s franchisees.”Ongoing software development will focus on tools designed to improve daily operations, simplify commercial account management, strengthen customer service, and help franchisees operate more efficiently.Barnett now serves as President of BE FAST Software, where he’ll continue to support Oxi Fresh’s long-term strategic direction.“Kris will lead the Oxi Fresh brand, and I’ll work to ensure our technology gives the franchisees a bigger and better competitive advantage,” said Barnett. “I believe this structure will make Oxi Fresh stronger, more innovative, and better positioned for the future.”ABOUT OXI FRESH CARPET CLEANINGFounded in 2006, Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning is one of the leading carpet cleaning franchises in the United States, known for its environmentally friendly cleaning solutions, fast-drying service, and commitment to customer satisfaction. With nearly 500 locations across the U.S. and Canada, Oxi Fresh helps homeowners and businesses enjoy cleaner spaces while providing franchising opportunities to hundreds of small business owners throughout North America.

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