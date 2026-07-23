Oregon Housing and Community Services Invests in Housing that Helps Children and Young Adults Thrive

Oregon Housing and Community Services (OHCS) is aligning public and private resources to invest in Oregon’s future by helping children, youth, and families access stable housing, early learning, and supportive services that give young people the foundation to succeed in school and later in life.

Research consistently shows that housing stability is closely linked to educational success. Students experiencing housing instability face significant barriers to learning and graduate at lower rates than their peers. This reality is avoidable. Through investments that pair affordable housing with early learning, rental assistance, and youth-focused supportive housing, OHCS is helping ensure more Oregon children and young adults have the stability they need to learn, grow, and build successful futures.

“The path to a brighter future begins with a stable place to call home,” said OHCS Executive Director Andrea Bell. “Every investment we make in helping young Oregonians thrive is also an investment in stronger communities and Oregon’s future.”

The connection between housing and educational success is increasingly recognized across Oregon. During the 2026 legislative session, House Bill 4149 established state protections to help students experiencing homelessness remain connected to school, recognizing that housing stability plays an essential role in educational achievement and long-term success.

“Housing is part of the solution to most of the big challenges we face as a state, from improving learning outcomes for our kids to creating opportunities for Oregonians to build careers where they grew up,” Gov. Tina Kotek said. “My administration has made access to housing a priority because it lays the groundwork for Oregonians to build a better future for themselves and their families.”

OHCS’ Youth Emergency Housing Assistance (YEHA) program received a $5 million legislative investment in 2023 to house families in rural Oregon who are experiencing housing instability and homelessness, helping reduce barriers that can interrupt learning. This program serves Coos, Klamath, Lincoln, Douglas, and Josephine Counties and has provided families more than 3,000 instances of service like utility assistance, rent assistance, and transportation support. Most households served by YEHA projects can end their homelessness and find permanent housing.

"OHCS in recent years has directly partnered with rural communities to ensure our youth have the resources and pathways to succeed,” said Thomas McGregor, youth and housing project manager at Peace at Home Advocacy Center in Roseburg. “The results have been our communities deepening our partnerships locally and regionally, while collectively envisioning how all Oregon youth are more than adequately supported."

The BuildUp Oregon Initiative, launched through a $10 million legislative investment in 2021, integrates early learning and childcare centers directly into affordable housing developments. Developed in partnership with the Oregon Department of Early Learning and Care, BuildUp Oregon brings together developers and childcare providers to overcome the operational challenges of co-locating childcare with housing communities.

To date, BuildUp Oregon has committed $7.4 million in grants and loans to nine housing projects, leveraging an additional $20 million in public and private investment, about $2.70 for every state dollar invested. The original legislative investment is expected to create almost 600 early care and education slots for Oregon families.

OHCS has also incorporated family-friendly design into its statewide funding process. Through its Qualified Allocation Plan and Oregon Centralized Application, the agency prioritizes developments that include family-sized homes and spaces designed to support families with young children, encouraging affordable housing developers across Oregon to build communities where children and families can thrive.

Several OHCS-financed developments prioritize young adults transitioning from foster care. They pair affordable housing with services such as on-site resource specialists, financial workshops on credit and taxes, and after-hours crisis response tailored to the needs of young residents.

One example is Polk 2.0 Permanent Supportive Housing, a 12-unit development in Eugene created by DevNW, serving youth ages 16-24 who are homeless or at risk of homelessness, with a preference for youth aging out of foster care or other residential care systems.

“Interrupting the cycle of homelessness starts with ensuring young adults have a safe, affordable place to call home. This requires creating affordable housing that welcomes young adults who don’t have a rental or credit history, can’t afford market rate rent, and need support to become confident renters. Dedicated investments in development and services for young adults are critically needed in our communities,” said Emily Reiman, CEO of DevNW.

The agency also administers long-term rental assistance made possible through House Bill 2163, which invested $4.5 million to help Oregonians under age 25 transitioning from foster care, homelessness, behavioral health or treatment facilities, or corrections maintain stable housing.