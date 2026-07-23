Durbin Speaks Against Todd Blanche’s Nomination To Be Attorney General In Senate Judiciary Committee Markup

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), Ranking Member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, delivered an opening statement during today’s Senate Judiciary Committee executive business meeting where he spoke against the nomination of Todd Blanche, President Trump’s pick to be U.S. Attorney General.

Durbin also addressed Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley’s (R-IA) comments about special prosecutor Jack Smith. Durbin again called for Committee Republicans to accept Mr. Smith’s offer to testify publicly under oath before the Senate Judiciary Committee. Instead of allowing Mr. Smith to testify, Senate Judiciary Republicans continue to hold wasteful hearings to relitigate the 2020 presidential election, despite numerous other issues worth examining within the Committee’s jurisdiction.

Key Quotes:

“Every meeting of the Senate Judiciary Committee has a necessary starting point and today was no exception. Before we can talk about anything else, we have to talk about Jack Smith. Jack Smith is the political punching bag of the Senate Judiciary Committee.”

“Wouldn’t it be interesting if we could just call him before this Committee, put him under oath, demand the answers? He has offered to come before this Committee now for six months. We wrote to the Chairman and said bring him in. Instead of talking about it, bring him in. Ask these questions under oath. And if he perjures himself, he will be held responsible.”

“We can’t do that because we have to keep punching him and if you have to punch him and he has already answered the question, it’s tough. So, for some reason this majority of the Senate Judiciary Committee would rather punch Jack Smith verbally before every session then actually get direct answers from him under oath. He’s still available and he should be called upon.”

“To call this agreement that was signed by Blanche when it came to the Trump family ‘commonplace’—that was the word the Chairman used. ‘Commonplace’? ‘Commonplace’ for the federal government to say to any individual that we will… discharge you from any criminal liability involving the tax code and more? To do that, and to say that that is ‘commonplace’, it is far from ‘commonplace’. It is so unique that a federal judge in Florida has spelled out the fact that this was extraordinary treatment and raises serious ethical questions.”

“I want to take a moment to respond to [Committee Republicans’] claim at Todd Blanche’s confirmation hearing that Democrats never criticized the Biden Justice Department’s actions. This is simply and provably false.”

“When I was Chair of this Committee, we held regular oversight hearings—a rarity now. The hearings covered the Justice Department, the FBI, and other DOJ components. And I frequently criticized the Justice Department and compelled Department of Justice officials—my own party—to answer for their actions.”

“In fact, before this Administration, it wasn’t unusual for Senators of both parties to criticize the Justice Department and call for the Attorney General to maintain independence from the President.”

“Attorney General Garland bent over backwards to be apolitical. He appointed a career prosecutor as independent Special Counsel to oversee the investigations of the former President, and he delegated charging decisions and day-to-day supervision to the Special Counsel to avoid potential conflicts of interest.”

“Now we have a President who claims ‘absolute right to do what I want to with the Justice Department’ and is seeking ‘retribution’ against ‘the enemy within.’”

“I’m old enough to remember when Republicans claimed a chance 30-minute meeting on the airport tarmac between former President Clinton and Attorney General Lynch was damning evidence of collusion between the Obama White House and the Justice Department.”

“But Republicans express no concern that Vice President Vance is leading lengthy strategy sessions with Todd Blanche and Kash Patel in the White House Situation Room on how to protect Donald Trump from the Epstein files scandal.”

“Everything we heard from Todd Blanche at his hearing last week—and in his responses to written questions—indicates that, if confirmed as Attorney General, Blanche will continue to serve the interest of Donald Trump, not the American people.”

Video of Durbin’s opening statement is available here .

Audio of Durbin’s opening statement is available here .

Footage of Durbin’s opening statement is available here for TV Stations.

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