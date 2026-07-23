Dr. Radomysl Twardowski Reflects on Faith, Medicine, and Personal Transformation in A Journey Through Life and History

An Autobiographical Sketch

SIOUX FALLS, SD, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Books to Life Marketing proudly announces A Journey Through Life and History: An Autobiographical Sketch , a thoughtful memoir by Dr. Radomysl Twardowski that traces a remarkable life shaped by medicine, faith, family, and self-discovery. Through heartfelt reflection and historical perspective, the memoir offers readers an intimate account of one man's pursuit of purpose across continents and through life's greatest triumphs and challenges."The book is a sincere and, as much as possible, accurate story of my life, pausing in my 64th year. It recalls my personal, professional, faith, and family experiences while searching for the deeper inspiration behind the choices and actions that shaped my journey." — Dr. Radomysl Twardowski, Author of A Journey Through Life and History: An Autobiographical SketchAbout the BookA Journey Through Life and History: An Autobiographical Sketch chronicles Dr. Twardowski's life from his childhood in the historic city of Kraków, Poland, to his journey as a physician and cardiologist in the United States. Rich with personal memories, the memoir explores his early years with his grandfather, his education through medical school, his immigration to America in 1983, and the professional accomplishments and personal hardships that defined his path.More than a memoir of medical achievement, the book is a deeply honest examination of identity, purpose, and spiritual growth. Dr. Twardowski reflects on realizing that medicine, while central to his career, was not the final destination of his life's calling. His growing commitment to spiritual and religious study led him on a journey of self-discovery that challenged long-held assumptions and brought significant changes to his family life. Remaining true to his convictions required personal sacrifice, making his story one of resilience, authenticity, and unwavering faith.What distinguishes this memoir is its thoughtful blend of personal reflection, historical context, and philosophical insight. Readers are invited to consider not only the events that shaped the author's life but also the deeper meaning behind them.The book has received praise from critics, including Readers' Favorite, which described it as:"…an evocative autobiographical exploration of personal growth, resilience, and cultural identity… a compelling read for those interested in autobiographical tales that blend historical context with personal reflection."In 2025, A Journey Through Life and History was featured at two successful book signing events at Barnes & Noble bookstores, where it was met with enthusiastic interest from readers seeking inspiring stories of perseverance, faith, and personal transformation.Media FeatureDr. Radomysl Twardowski recently appeared on The Chris Voss Show, where he shared the inspiration behind A Journey Through Life and History: An Autobiographical Sketch. During the interview, he reflected on his remarkable journey from growing up in Kraków, Poland, to building a distinguished career in medicine in the United States, while discussing the personal, spiritual, and life-changing experiences that shaped his memoir. He also spoke about the importance of remaining true to one's convictions, finding purpose beyond professional success, and embracing lifelong personal growth.Watch the interview here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hTzH0dw2sC4 Book DetailsTitle: A Journey Through Life and History: An Autobiographical SketchAuthor: Dr. Radomysl TwardowskiGenre: Non-Fiction / MemoirISBN (Paperback): 978-1-964686-09-7ISBN (eBook): 978-1-964686-10-3Format: PaperbackAvailable At: AmazonAbout the AuthorDr. Radomysl Twardowski studied medicine in Poland from 1978 to 1983 before continuing his medical education in Columbia, Missouri, where he earned his Doctor of Medicine degree and received the Missouri State Medical Association Award. Throughout his medical career, he authored several publications on coronary artery disease and delivered presentations on heart disease prevention and wellness.Committed to lifelong learning, Dr. Twardowski later pursued graduate studies in Business Administration at the University of Sioux Falls, earning his MBA between 2019 and 2021. His unique background in medicine, wellness, leadership, and spiritual inquiry provides the foundation for his reflective writing and his ongoing exploration of purpose, faith, and personal growth.Readers can connect with Dr. Twardowski through LinkedIn and Facebook. His official website is currently under development

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.