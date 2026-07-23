The Art of Inclusion Program Rewrites the Narrative on Creativity and the I/DD Community Across the South Bay

Hannah and Alvin work together on their Art of Inclusion piece.

Life Services Alternatives, Inc. and the de Saisset Museum launches the 2026 Art of Inclusion Program, connecting students and adults with I/DD through art.

There's something powerful about creating art side by side, regardless of ability.” — Dana Hooper, Executive Director of Life Services Alternatives

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Life Services Alternatives (LSA), in partnership with the de Saisset Museum at Santa Clara University, is proud to announce the launch of the 2026 Art of Inclusion program. Running throughout July, this initiative brought together 8 local high school student volunteers and 8 individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD) for an immersive, four-week collaborative art experience.Led by professional art instructor Heather Morton, participants broke down barriers and explored self-expression by creating abstract self-portraits together. Through real conversations and creative expression, they connected on common ground as artists and friends."Partnering with Life Services Alternatives on Art of Inclusion creates meaningful opportunities for learning, creativity, and connection within our galleries.” said Ciara Ennis, Director and Chief Curator of de Saisset Museum. “By welcoming diverse voices and perspectives, we invite our community to engage with art – and with one another – through a spirit of curiosity, accessibility, and shared understanding. Museums are more than places to view art; they are spaces where dialogue, belonging, and community can flourish."Student volunteers from local schools, including The King’s Academy, Independence High School, and Wilcox High School, will pair up with LSA participants. Each week, partners were guided through a new step of the project, giving them the flexibility to either co-create a single piece or work on individual portraits side-by-side."There's something powerful about creating art side by side, regardless of ability.” said Dana Hooper, Executive Director of Life Services Alternatives. “Over four weeks, these partnerships created space for real connection. It's exactly what LSA works toward every day: adults with I/DD living connected, valued lives in the communities they call home. Art of Inclusion is about rewriting the narrative on what's possible when we make space for everyone to create, contribute, and belong."The Art of Inclusion program reflects a growing commitment for creating spaces where people with I/DD can truly shine, made possible through the generous support of community sponsors Mission City Community Fund and Jewish Silicon Valley. Everyone is invited to attend the upcoming Art Gallery Walk and Reception on Saturday, July 25th, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM PST at the de Saisset Museum to experience their finished masterpieces.You can support the mission by spreading the word on social media or registering for the reception at bit.ly/lsaAOI2026 Life Services AlternativesLife Services Alternatives (LSA) was founded by parents who had a dream of establishing homes for their adult children with special needs. In 2002, LSA began a journey to establish quality homes and nurturing services so that adults with developmental disabilities – including those with enduring medical needs – could receive life-long support while living in their community. LSA believes all people with developmental disabilities have the right to live life to its fullest in our community. Twenty-four hours a day, we care for and support adults with special needs in neighborhood homes in Santa Clara County. Through personalized programs focused on skill-building, we make a difference in the quality of our residents’ lives, enabling them to reach their true potential.About the de Saisset MuseumLocated at Santa Clara University, the de Saisset Museum is a leading South Bay cultural institution dedicated to showcasing diverse artistic perspectives. Established in 1955, it stands proudly as one of the three institutions in Silicon Valley to hold prestigious accreditation from the American Alliance of Museums, maintaining the highest standard of quality, care, and community engagement. The de Saisset serves as an important educational resource, hosting academic collaborations and popular California History Docent Tours that bring the region’s history and social issues alive for thousands of visitors, students, and families each year.

2019 Art of Inclusion Program

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