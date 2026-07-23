Women's Volleyball Nations League – Finals Macao 2026 presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group – China joined Türkiye in the semifinals

MACAU, July 23 - Organized by the Sports Bureau of the Macao SAR Government, Galaxy Entertainment Group and the Volleyball Association of Macao, China, Women’s Volleyball Nations League – Finals Macao 2026 presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group completed quarterfinals today (23 July). China and Türkiey defeated USA and Canada respectively. The tournament will return on Saturday (25 July) at the Macau East Asian Games Dome after one-day break tomorrow. Schedule for the semifinal will see Brazil against Italy at 4 PM, followed by China v Türkiey at 7:30 PM.

China Battles Back to Knock Out USA 3-2

In the opening set, struggling against USA’s powerful offense, China fell 4–12 and could not close the gap, losing the first set 15–25. The USA pulled ahead 11–7 with a scoring run from Jordan Thompson and Dana Rettke in the second set. China, stayed composed and fought back point by point, tying the match 1–1 at 25–23 with Zhuang Yushan's two powerful kills. The third set was closely fought throughout. China then edged ahead with Gong Xiangyu, Zhuang Yushan and Tang Xin teamed up to a 20–16 lead. USA eventually lost the set 25–20, giving China a 2–1 advantage. In the crucial fourth set, after 7–7, the Americans regained control as Thompson and Rettke scored repeatedly to win the set 25–17, squaring the match at 2–2. The decider was a thriller. The seesaw battle reached its peak as China took 13–11 lead with successful blocks and attacks. The game was closed at 15–13 by Wang Aoqian's speedy kill, giving China a 3–2 comeback win over the USA.

Türkiey bounced back with a win over Canada.

In the other match, Türkiey took on Canada and won the game at 3–1. The first set was a back-and-forth combat as Canada nailed the first set at 25–22. Türkiey opposite Melissa Vargas dominated and ended the second set at 25–21 to level the match. In the third set, Türkiey continued to pressure their opponents and closed the set again at 25–21. Carrying that momentum forward, team Türkiey sailed to a 25-17 victory, securing a seat in the semifinals.

Schedule for semifinals and 2 medal matches

Date Session Time Match 25 July (Sat) S5 16:00 Semifinal – Brazil v Italy S6 19:30 Semifinal – China v Türkiey 26 July (Sun) S7 15:30 Final - Bronze S8 19:30 Final - Gold

Shuttle bus service will be provided for spectators on 25 July after the second match (S6) from the Macau East Asian Games Dome to Galaxy Macau and Hengqin Port. Seats are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Beyond the Court, the Vibe Stays High

The organizers have rolled out a variety of activities both at the competition venue and across the community, creating a vibrant festival atmosphere. At the Macau East Asian Games Dome, event-themed photo spots and merchandise booths offering souvenirs, jerseys, cultural-creative and limited-edition products have been set up, enabling spectators and volleyball enthusiasts to take photo and shop to support the event.

Meanwhile, located at the East Square at Galaxy Macau, Volleyball Carnival is free and open to everyone from 22 to 26 July. Interactive challenges, kids’ volleyball experience and VNL Legacy & Exhibition await your visit. On 24 July, fans can even join the Player Appearances where players will meet fans up close and give out autograph session.

More women’s VNL themed activities will be held during 24 to 26 July at “Art Everywhere – Cultural Vibes at the Weekend”. Through these side events, the game-day experience and volleyball fever will be extended beyond the court, promoting the development of Macao’s sports tourism and the construction of a “City of Sports”.

Tickets on sale now

Tickets of Women’s Volleyball Nations League – Finals Macao 2026 are now available for purchase via Galaxy Ticketing, Damai mobile application or mini program, Macau Ticketing website or mobile application. Each person can purchase a maximum of 8 tickets per transaction. On the match days, tickets are also available for purchase at the ticketing office (ground floor of Macao East Asian Games Dome Hall A). Ticketing office will be opened two hours before the match. Tickets are priced between MOP 280 and MOP 1,380, depending on the seat section and match. All ticket prices are listed in Macao Patacas (MOP) or Renminbi (CNY). Every person at 1.2 meters in height or taller requires a ticket for admission. Children under 1.2 meters in height who do not occupy a seat may enter the venue free of charge when accompanied by a paying adult at all times, and each adult may bring along only one child. To facilitate online ticketing for elderly people aged 65 or above, support services will be provided at Kong Seng outlets to help those in need purchase tickets via the Macau Ticketing website or mobile application. The ticket prices are as follows:

Ticket Type VIP A B C MOP CNY MOP CNY MOP CNY MOP CNY Quarter finals 980 830 580 490 480 400 280 230 Semi-finals 1080 910 680 570 580 490 380 320 Final - Bronze 1180 1000 780 660 680 570 480 400 Final - Gold 1380 1170 980 830 880 740 680 570

Ticket discounts

Holders of a valid full-time Macao Student Card, Macao residents aged 65 or above and those holding a Disability Assessment Registration Card may enjoy a 20% discount when purchasing tickets through the Macau Ticketing website. Each person may purchase one discounted ticket per match. Concession tickets are limited and subject to availability. In addition, corresponding discounts are offered when purchasing more than one ticket for the same match.

Volleyball enthusiasts who wish to experience thrilling matches featuring world-leading women’s volleyball teams up close are advised to purchase their tickets as early as possible. For details of the event, please visit the event website at www.macaovnl.com or the Sports Bureau website at www.sport.gov.mo, or follow the “Macao Major Sporting Events” Facebook page, “澳門體育” (Macao Sports) WeChat official account and “澳門特區體育局” (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.