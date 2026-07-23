‘International Youth Dance Festival 2026’ Two Outdoor Performances Successfully Held Young Dancers from Around the World Created an Art Extravaganza

MACAU, July 23 - Outdoor performances of the ‘International Youth Dance Festival 2026’, organised by the Education and Youth Development Bureau, were successfully held at Tap Siac Square on 20 and 22 July. The event brought together young dancers from various countries and regions around the world. They put on outstanding performances with distinctive ethnic characteristics, allowing the audience to experience up close the unique cultures embodied in different dances. The combination of the dancers’ great dance skills, live lighting, music and special effects created an artistic feast full of youthful vitality. Both the participating young performers and the audience immersed in a lively and joyful atmosphere.

The first outdoor performance, held on 20 July, attracted large numbers of local residents and tourists. Leaders of the DSEDJ also turned out to watch, cheer on the 11 participating dance groups, and spend pleasant time together. The performing groups included: Hwa Chong Alumni Association—Dance (Singapore), Thailand Youth Cultural Group (Thailand), Tubil (Turkey), Waveomatics Crew, Athens (Greece), Beichuan Qiang Autonomous County Ethnic Art Troupe (Sichuan province), Alan & Becky Dance Group (Hong Kong), and local groups such as Regina Dance Group, University of Macau Dance Troupe, Macao Dance Association, Ieng Chi Dance Association and Escola dos Moradores de Macau Dance Group.

The second outdoor performance was held yesterday (22 July), with the participation of 11 dance groups, including RanRanga Dance Academy (Sri Lanka), Conroy Dance Centre (Australia), Xihuitzilli—Mexican Folk Dance Company (Mexico), Pearl (Latvia), Dancingstar—Valboense Dance Association (Portugal), Dalian Art College (Liaoning province), Youth Dance Troupe of the School of Art, South China University of Technology (Guangdong province), and local groups such as Macau Pui Ching Middle School Dance Troupe, KAPO Dance Studio, Macao Art‧Ignition Space Art Troupe, and Kao Yip Middle School Dance Group.