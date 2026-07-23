International Youth Dance Festival 2026 draws to a successful close

MACAU, July 23 - The closing performance of the International Youth Dance Festival 2026, organised by the Education and Youth Development Bureau (DSEDJ), was staged this evening (23 July) at Macao Forum, bringing the six‑day dance extravaganza to a successful close. The organiser noted that this grand international youth event, spanning nearly four decades, has been loved by young dancers and audiences alike, reflecting Macao’s institutional advantages of enjoying strong support from the Motherland and being closely connected with the world under the ‘One Country, Two Systems’ policy. The festival supports the SAR Government in realising Macao’s development positioning as ‘one centre, one platform and one base’, shapes its image as a ‘city of performing arts’, and builds a platform for young people to connect with like-minded peers through the art of dance, thereby fostering friendships and broadening horizons among youth from across the globe through dance exchanges.

The opening dance, jointly presented by young dancers from various regions, kicked off tonight’s performance, demonstrating well the spirit of diversity and inclusivity among the youth. Following this, 11 dance troupes from Greece, Türkiye, Thailand, Singapore, Australia, the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong and Macao took the stage one after another. With dance moves blending ethnic flair with modern dynamism, as well as energetic music and beats, the troupes delivered a stunning audio-visual experience to a live audience of approximately 1,300. The show was also livestreamed simultaneously via the event’s dedicated webpage and Facebook page, allowing spectators from all walks of life to witness young dancers gathering in Macao and sharing the city’s story vividly with the world through their passionate and vibrant dances.

The closing gala was attended by O Lam, Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture; Shi Shuzheng, deputy director of the Department of Education and Youth Affairs at the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao SAR; Liu Chenchang, deputy director of the Political Work Department at the People’s Liberation Army Macao Garrison; Gao Yuan, director of the Department of Information and Public Diplomacy at the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China in the Macao SAR; Ma Iao Hang, president of the Federation of Macau China Sports General Associations; Stephen Lee Bun-sang, Bishop of the Diocese of Macao; Wong Kit Cheng, vice‑president of the All‑China Youth Federation; Kong Chi Meng, director of the DSEDJ; Chao Wai Ieng, chairman of the Administration Committee on Municipal Affairs of the Municipal Affairs Bureau; Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, director of the Macao Government Tourism Office; Leong Wai Man, president of the Cultural Affairs Bureau; Liu Xiuhua, secretary general of the Education Forum for Asia; Fu Si Na, acting vice-president of the Sports Bureau; consular officials from the Consulate-General of the Republic of Singapore and the Royal Thai Consulate-General in Hong Kong; members of the Education Committee, the Youth Affairs Committee and the Teaching Staff Professional Committee; MSAR members of the All‑China Youth Federation; and representatives from higher and non-higher education institutions and dance groups in Macao, among others.

This year’s dance festival ran smoothly from 18 to 23 July, showcasing the rhythmic movement and fluid grace of the young dancers in all their glory through a rich programme featuring a parade, indoor and outdoor performances, as well as artistic performance workshops. For the first time, this edition of the event expanded its flashmob performances to the Guangdong–Macao In‑Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, enabling international dancers to leap into Hengqin, thereby fully leveraging Macao’s unique advantage of internal and external connectivity to help foster cultural integration between Macao and Hengqin. In addition, cultural experience tours were arranged for the participants, allowing young performers from around the world to experience first‑hand the charm of Macao as ‘a base for exchange and cooperation where Chinese culture is the mainstream and diverse cultures coexist’.