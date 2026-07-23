USTR Announces Fiscal Year 2027 WTO Tariff-Rate Quota Allocations for Raw Cane Sugar, Refined Sugar, and Sugar-Containing Products

WASHINGTON — The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) today announced the country-specific and first-come, first-served in-quota allocations of the tariff-rate quotas (TRQs) on imported raw cane sugar, refined sugar, and sugar-containing products for Fiscal Year (FY) 2027 (October 1, 2026 through September 30, 2027).

TRQs allow countries to export specified quantities of a product to the United States at a relatively low tariff, but subject all imports of the product above a pre-determined threshold to a higher tariff.

On July 14 2026, the Administrator of the Foreign Agricultural Service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (Administrator) announced the establishment of the in-quota quantity for raw cane sugar for FY 2027. The in-quota quantity for the TRQ on raw cane sugar for FY 2027 is 1,117,195 metric tons raw value (MTRV), which is the minimum amount to which the United States is committed under the World Trade Organization (WTO) Agreement. USTR is allocating 1,061,202 MTRV of this quantity to the below countries in the quantities specified below. The U.S. Trade Representative will allocate the remaining quantity of 55,993 MTRV prior to October 1, 2026.

The allocations of the raw cane sugar WTO TRQ to countries that are net importers of sugar are conditioned on receipt of the appropriate verifications of origin. Certificates for quota eligibility must accompany imports from any country for which an allocation has been provided.

On July 14, 2026, the Administrator also announced the establishment of the in-quota quantity of the FY 2027 refined sugar TRQ at 22,000 MTRV. This quantity, for which the sucrose content, by weight in the dry state, must have a polarimeter reading of 99.5 degrees or more, includes the minimum amount to which the United States is committed under the WTO Uruguay Round Agreement, 22,000 MTRV, of which 20,344 MTRV is established for any sugars, syrups and molasses, and 1,656 MTRV is reserved for specialty sugar. The U.S. Trade Representative is allocating the refined sugar TRQ as follows: 10,300 MTRV to Canada, 2,954 MTRV to Mexico, and 7,090 MTRV to be administered on a first-come, first-served basis. Additionally, the U.S. Trade Representative is allocating the 1,656 MTRV of specialty sugar to be administered on a first-come, first-served basis.

With respect to the in-quota quantity of 64,709 metric tons (MT) of the TRQ for imports of certain sugar-containing products maintained under Additional U.S. Note 8 to chapter 17 of the HTSUS, USTR is allocating 59,250 MT to Canada. The remainder, 5,459 MT of the in-quota quantity is available for other countries on a first-come, first-served basis.

Raw cane sugar, refined sugar, including specialty sugar, and sugar-containing products for FY 2027 TRQs may enter the United States as of October 1, 2026.

Conversion factor: 1 metric ton = 1.10231125 short tons.

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