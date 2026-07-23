Grassley Opens Judiciary Committee Executive Business Meeting, Highlights Blanche’s Law-and-Order Track Record Ahead of Next Week’s Vote

Prepared Opening Statement by Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa

Chairman, Senate Judiciary Committee

Executive Business Meeting

Thursday, July 23, 2026 On today’s agenda, we’re going to address an organizational issue. This is our newest colleague, Senator Graham’s, first markup. I’ll have a few words on that in a moment. We’ll be making it official that she’ll fill the late Senator Graham’s position on the subcommittees. It is my understanding that we can adopt this measure by voice vote in terms of her committee assignments. On today’s agenda, we also have 4 nominations. We’ll vote on:

The remaining nominee, Todd Blanche, was listed for the first time and will be held over for future consideration. All three of the nominees who we’re voting on today are highly qualified. But, before we turn to that, I’d like to say a few words. First, I’d like to acknowledge the Committee’s newest member. Senator Graham, I speak for all your new colleagues when I say that we deeply admired your brother. The late Senator Graham was a true patriot and defender of this nation. All of us were deeply saddened by his passing. We’re honored to have you here, and we’re confident that you’ll continue to make him proud serving in his place on this committee. Last week, we heard over five hours of testimony from Acting Attorney General Blanche regarding his nomination for the permanent role. He demonstrated his ongoing commitment to transparency and the rule of law. Indeed, the Justice Department has thrived under his leadership.

The nation’s murder rate is the lowest it’s been in a century, and the Justice Department has protected Americans at every turn.

We’ve seen an increase in violent crime arrests, the disruption of terrorist activities and seizure of illegal firearms and controlled substances.

We’ve also seen an increase in the arrests of child predators and human traffickers, and a massive recovery of missing children [who were] lost during the Biden years.

Mr. Blanche has also led major successes in thwarting federal program fraud and ending the racial discrimination embedded in our government from the Biden administration.

Despite all of Mr. Blanche’s successes, the Democratic political machine has, like clockwork, sought to defame him.

Yesterday, Committee Democrats held what one reporter called a “shadow forum” to lodge their attacks against Mr. Blanche.

That description seems appropriate because the Democratic machine has operated in the shadows for years.

Now, they’re not even hiding it.

One of yesterday’s panelists was the former spokesman for Special Counsel Jack Smith.

As my and Senator Johnson’s oversight has repeatedly uncovered, Jack Smith ushered in a weaponization of government unparalleled in our nation’s history.

So, if the people who engaged in the worst partisan lawfare this country has ever seen have a problem with Todd Blanche, the American people should take notice.

Because it means Mr. Blanche is doing something right!

To be clear, I don’t agree with how Mr. Blanche or the Justice Department has handled every matter, and I’ve demanded answers and will continue to do so.

But I’d like to address a few of the recent attacks waged by others.

Some have falsely alleged that Mr. Blanche hadn’t met with Epstein victims.

At the hearing, Mr. Blanche confirmed that he and other Justice Department officials personally met with more than 30 victims. He also re-arranged his schedule to personally meet with victims present at the hearing that same day.

It’s clear that Mr. Blanche is sincere when he stated, “Everyone at the Department, including myself, remains committed to engaging with victims of Jeffrey Epstein.”

Many have also criticized Mr. Blanche for President Trump’s settlement with the IRS. That settlement purported to establish the infamous Anti-Weaponization Fund.

But Mr. Blanche has unequivocally stated on multiple occasions before Congress, including sworn testimony before this committee and in multiple court filings across different courts, that the fund is dead.

Still, many of my Democratic colleagues have challenged the portion of the settlement that remains intact. Specifically, a release of claims against President Trump and his family.

To be clear, their tax information was stolen and unlawfully disclosed by a convicted criminal contracting with the IRS, and a mutual release of claims is as commonplace in a settlement as the paper it’s written on.

But for those criticizing the scope of immunity afforded to the President and his family, who were victims of a crime, I ask this: where was the Democratic outcry when President Biden granted blanket pardons for his own family and associates?

Those pardons offered blanket and prospective immunity for prior crimes.

Let me read to you from Hunter Biden’s pardon.

It was a “full and unconditional pardon for those offenses against the United States which he has committed or may have committed or taken part in during the period from January 1, 2014, through December 1, 2024.”

Blanket immunity for any crime whatsoever – known or unknown!

No future prosecutions for conduct covering a decade!

President Biden issued a sweeping, decade-long prospective immunity for his entire family.

And he did the same for his political allies, like Dr. Fauci.

How’s that for self-dealing? I heard crickets from my Democratic colleagues when President Biden afforded this widespread, unprecedented immunity. So, spare me the outrage.

I get it. My Democratic colleagues don’t like President Trump.

They get mad about everything he’s done, regardless of what it is or whether prior Democratic Presidents did the same thing.

But thwarting this nomination won’t hurt the President – it would hurt the American people, who are now safer thanks to Mr. Blanche’s successful leadership.

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