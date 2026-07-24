PropertyRadar Announces Likely Transactions, Opens Its API to All Plans, and Brings Its Data Into AI Tools

PropertyRadar Likely Transactions: predictive scores plus an open API, AI skill packs, an MCP server, and a voice AI assistant for real estate professionals.

New predictive Likely Transactions scores, API access on every plan, an MCP server and apps, and a voice AI assistant you can call from any phone.

Likely Transactions is not a crystal ball, and we will not sell it as one. It is a reason to reach out, and more reasons to reach out have always meant more conversations and more deals.” — Mark Hockridge, CEO of PropertyRadar

TRUCKEE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PropertyRadar today announced four major AI additions to its hyperlocal lead generation platform. Likely Transactions, a new set of predictive AI scores that identify which property owners are most likely to sell, purchase, refinance, or take out a home equity line of credit (HELOC), arrives July 28. Public API access is now included on every current plan, along with installable AI skill packs for Claude and ChatGPT. A PropertyRadar MCP server and MCP apps enter private beta in August. And a voice AI assistant lets customers work from their phone, just by talking.Likely Transactions (Available July 28, 2026)Likely Transactions surfaces four forward-looking AI signals on every property: Likely to Sell, Likely to Purchase, Likely to Refinance, and Likely to Get a HELOC. Each is a simple 0 to 100 score with plain-language bands from Very Low to Very High, estimating who is most likely to transact in the next six months. Every property is rescored monthly.Customers can filter and sort by score, import past clients or closed loans to find relationships most likely to transact next, and layer scores on PropertyRadar's hundreds of criteria such as equity and occupancy. A likely-to-sell owner comes with owner information and built-in tools to reach them across direct mail, email, calls, online ads, and door knocking."Likely Transactions is not a crystal ball, and we will not sell it as one. It is a reason to reach out, and more reasons to reach out have always meant more conversations and more deals." -- Mark Hockridge, CEO of PropertyRadarThe API and AI Skill Packs, Now on Every Current Plan (Available now)Public API access, previously reserved for the company's top-tier plan, is now included on Solo, Team, and Business at no additional cost. Subscribers get programmatic access to deep property and owner data on more than 160 million properties, so customers can use AI tools to qualify leads, evaluate deals, and automate their workflows.The two launch skill packs:- API Starter Bundle. Connects Claude or ChatGPT to PropertyRadar so customers can query property data, enrich owners, pull comps, and build lists by describing what they want.- REI List Builder and Campaign Brief. Built on PropertyRadar's Real Estate Investors Playbook, it turns a target market into a prioritized off-market deal list and a ready-to-run campaign.Both install in minutes and are included on every current plan. Skill packs for agents, mortgage professionals, and home services businesses will follow.MCP Server and Apps Coming SoonA PropertyRadar MCP server enters private beta in August, with MCP apps to follow. MCP, the emerging standard for connecting AI assistants to live data, lets customers work with PropertyRadar inside the AI tools they use every day, with no exporting or pasting.Talk to Radar, a Voice AI Assistant (Coming soon)PropertyRadar is also betting on voice. Radar is a voice AI assistant customers can call from their phone, with no app and no typing. Standing in front of a house, a customer can ask about an address and get details instantly, then follow up for comps, history, or owner contact. Radar also researches markets and saves the lists customers build by voice.Why It MattersMost of the industry is adding chatbots to existing applications. An open API, predictive scoring, native MCP access, and a voice assistant instead put real use cases wherever customers and their agents work."Large language models are trained on a snapshot of the past, which makes them close to useless for the current, local, real-time property data this industry runs on. We are not selling another chatbot; we are giving customers the live data engine the best AI tools will run on." -- Mark Hockridge, CEO of PropertyRadarAvailabilityLikely Transactions is available July 28, 2026. The public API and both AI skill packs are available now. The MCP server enters private beta in August, with MCP apps and the voice AI assistant to follow.About PropertyRadarSince 2007, hundreds of thousands of businesses have used PropertyRadar, the hyperlocal lead generation platform for small businesses, to grow through opportunities found in public record data. PropertyRadar turns public records into a simple, everyday growth engine.

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