Free Citizen Preparedness Training Helps Residents Stay Safe and Ready

The Oswego County Health Department encourages residents to take an important step toward protecting themselves and their families by attending a free Citizen Preparedness Training presentation. The event runs from 1 to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 6 at the health department, 70 Bunner St., Oswego.

“Emergencies can happen at any time, and being prepared can make a critical difference,” said Oswego County Associate Public Health Educator Diane Oldenburg. “This training will give residents the knowledge and confidence to respond effectively during a variety of situations, including severe weather, power outages and other unexpected events.

Participants will also learn how to build a practical emergency plan, organize essential supplies, and better understand how to stay informed and make smart decisions under pressure,” she added.

In addition to learning how to prepare for both natural and man-made disasters, attendees will walk away with tools they can immediately put into action at home. Each family that attends will also receive a preparedness kit to help them get started; one bag per household.

“The goal is to help individuals and families feel more confident, reduce panic during emergencies and recover more quickly when situations arise,” Oldenburg said.

Officials encourage residents not to wait until disaster strikes and to take proactive steps now to stay safe, informed and prepared.

Registration is required by clicking on Citizen Preparedness Corps – User Registration and providing contact information.

To learn more about citizen preparedness, go to www.prepare.ny.gov.