West Monroe Hosts Next Rabies Vaccination Clinic Aug. 5

The Oswego County Health Department holds its next rabies vaccination clinic at the West Monroe Town Highway Garage, 46 Co. Rte. 11, on Wednesday, Aug. 5. It will be open by appointment only from 6 to 8 p.m.

“Rabies is nearly always fatal once symptoms appear, but it is completely preventable through routine vaccination,” said Oswego County Director of Environmental Health Katelyn Parkhurst. “Keeping pets current on their immunizations is a simple and effective way to protect your family against the disease.”

Starting on Wednesday, July 29, residents can call 315-349-3564 to make an appointment for the Aug. 5 clinic. As only a limited number of appointments are available, they must be scheduled in advance. Those who are unable to keep their appointment are asked to call back and cancel it, so that others can get an appointment.

All clinics are held by appointment only from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays. Appointments are scheduled clinic by clinic, with phone lines opening exactly one week prior. Announcements will be made before each one, reminding residents when the appointment phone line will open.

There is a suggested donation of $7 per pet.

The following protocols will be in effect at all clinics:

Do not attend the clinic if you or your pet are ill.

There is a limit of four pets per family. Only the individuals handling the animals should attend the clinic. Young children are not recommended to enter the building unless absolutely necessary. If children are left in the car, they should be properly supervised.

Pet owners must be able to safely get their pets out of the vehicle and into the building.

People must control their pets at all times. Pets must be caged and/or leashed with a fixed length no longer than six feet. Cats and ferrets should be in a carrier.

Attendees are asked to arrive no more than 10 minutes prior to their appointment and follow signs and instructions from clinic staff.

New York State Public Health Law requires that all dogs, cats and ferrets be vaccinated against rabies, with the first vaccine given at three months of age. Dogs and cats require a second vaccination within one year of the first, and every three years thereafter. Ferrets must be vaccinated annually. Animals under three months of age cannot receive a rabies vaccination.

All incidents involving a bite or scratch from either a domestic animal or wildlife should be reported to the Oswego County Health Department as soon as possible. To report an incident or to seek guidance concerning potential exposures to rabies, call 315-349-3557, weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; or 315-341-0086 after regular business hours, weekends and holidays. Health Department staff will determine if exposure to rabies may have occurred.

Please do not call the after-hours number to make a rabies vaccination appointment. Use it only for incidents involving potential exposure.

Additional information about rabies can be found at https://health.oswegocountyny.gov/programs/environmental1/rabies_program2.php.