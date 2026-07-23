July 23, 2026

LEGISLATURE HONORS ONE OF ITS OWN – The Oswego County Legislature honored late Legislator David Holst at its July meeting by presenting a plaque honoring his service to his family. In 2012, Holst joined the Legislature to represent District 4, which encompasses the town of Amboy and parts of the village of Parish and the town of Mexico. Pictured from left are Legislature Chairman James Weatherup, District 9; family friends Rhea Russell and Lois Russell; grandson David Levi Holst; Legislator John Martino, District 6, majority leader and chairman of the Legislature’s Finance and Personnel Committee; wife Patricia Holst; daughter Joeyann Holst; son Harley Holst; and daughter-in-law Natalie Holst.

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