Glass Tinting Solutions Wins 2026 Quality Business Award for Best Window Tinting in Brisbane Western Suburbs, QLD

BRISBANE WESTERN SUBURBS, QLD, AUSTRALIA, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brisbane, Queensland - June 2026 - The Quality Business Awards proudly announce that Glass Tinting Solutions has been selected as the recipient of the 2026 Quality Business Award for Best Window Tinting in Brisbane Western Suburbs, QLD.This prestigious award recognises businesses that consistently demonstrate excellence in customer satisfaction, service quality, reputation, and overall business performance. Glass Tinting Solutions earned this honour through its ongoing commitment to delivering premium window tinting and paint protection services throughout Brisbane’s western suburbs.Since 2008, Glass Tinting Solutions has specialised in automotive, residential, and commercial window tinting solutions designed to enhance privacy, reduce heat and glare, improve energy efficiency, and protect interiors from harmful UV rays. Based in Seventeen Mile Rocks, the company offers a comprehensive range of services, including car tinting, truck tinting, home window tinting, office and commercial tinting, security window films, ceramic paint protection, windscreen protection film, and interior protection solutions.Glass Tinting Solutions carefully selects Australian-owned and engineered window films designed specifically to withstand Queensland’s harsh climate. By combining premium products with the latest installation technologies, the company delivers long-lasting results that help customers protect their homes, businesses, and vehicles.The experienced team at Glass Tinting Solutions is dedicated to providing practical advice, personalised recommendations, and high-quality workmanship on every project. Their customer-focused approach, combined with a commitment to using only trusted products, has established the business as a leading provider of window tinting services across Brisbane and Ipswich.The company also offers flexible payment options through Afterpay, Humm, and Zip, and backs its products with a free lifetime manufacturer warranty, giving customers added confidence and peace of mind.Customers consistently praise Glass Tinting Solutions for its exceptional service, expert knowledge, and high-quality workmanship. Many reviewers specifically highlight Cory’s professionalism and extensive expertise, noting that he provides helpful advice from the very first interaction.Customers appreciate the efficient service, competitive pricing, and flawless tint installations, with one reviewer describing the work as “immaculate.” Others commend the team for delivering outstanding results on new vehicles and emphasise their willingness to recommend Glass Tinting Solutions to anyone seeking reliable, professional window tinting services.The Quality Business Awards honours businesses that reach an average quality score of 95% or higher over the previous year. In order to be considered for this award the business must have great customer reviews from more than three various platforms. Businesses that have maintained the very best reputations and records over numerous years with few complaints will score very highly.Businesses that respond to the majority of client comments and reviews consistently will also be viewed very highly. Finally these businesses must lead themselves with the utmost integrity and regularly give back to the community. A Quality Business Award is the seal of quality and acknowledges a true dedication to providing a quality product and exceptional customer service.

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