Ourian Plastic Surgery shares new information on breast reduction in Beverly Hills for women experiencing chronic neck pain, back pain, and discomfort.

When women come to me to talk about a breast reduction, it’s often because they are tired of others trying to give advice for their chronic back and neck pain.” — Dr. Ariel Ourian

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ourian Plastic Surgery , a top Beverly Hills plastic surgery center at https://www.ourianplasticsurgery.com/ , is proud to announce content focused on the potential connection between chronic neck pain and breast reduction surgery. Breast reduction surgery may be a positive solution; a consultation with a doctor is the best step to explore possible outcomes."When women come to me to talk about a breast reduction, it’s often because they are tired of others trying to give advice for their chronic back and neck pain. People may mean well, but ergonomic tools may be too weak to help with daily discomfort,” explained Dr. Ariel Ourian, a double-board-certified plastic surgeon. "When a female patient comes to me, she’s ready to talk about how the weight of her large breasts may be the problem. We discuss it and find potential solutions together.”The post focused on the connection between overly large breasts and chronic neck pain is ready for review at https://www.ourianplasticsurgery.com/reasons-for-your-chronic-neck-pain-may-be-right-in-front-of-you/.Studies indicate around one million women suffer from persistent back and neck pain due to a condition called Gigantomastia ( https://my.clevelandclinic.org/health/diseases/23191-gigantomastia ). The condition is when breasts become excessively large, creating daily discomfort. Results from overly large breasts can be constant back pain, limited mobility, and skin infections. The first step to smaller, more comfortable breasts is to schedule a private consultation for a breast reduction in Beverly Hills. Dr. Arial Ourian is an expert plastic surgeon in Beverly Hills specializing in women’s breast reductions, augmentation and enlargements. Women living in the Los Angeles area can review the breast reduction page at https://www.ourianplasticsurgery.com/breast-procedures/breast-reduction/ An online safety guide for mammaplasty and breast reduction surgery from the American Society of Plastic Surgeons is available at https://www.plasticsurgery.org/reconstructive-procedures/breast-reduction/safety . The guide provides details on the risks and benefits of breast reduction surgery.WOMEN MAY FIND AN ANSWER TO ‘TECH NECK’ ACTUALLY REQUIRES A BREAST REDUCTION IN BEVERLY HILLSThe ergonomic equipment industry has grown alongside advances in technology. It is estimated to be a multi-billion-dollar business worldwide. Men and women using computers, phones, and other tech may rely on an ergonomic chair or tool to help relieve back and neck pain. Hours of sitting and typing can cause the neck and spine to curve to accommodate the effort. This is known as ‘tech neck.’ For women, a work environment may not be the only reason for constant bodily pain. Enlarged breasts can also make women hunch over to accommodate the weight. The pain cannot be fixed by a special chair or device.ABOUT OURIAN PLASTIC SURGERYLed by double board-certified Dr. Ariel Ourian, Ourian Plastic Surgery is a top-rated practice in Beverly Hills, California. Dr. Ourian and his team dedicate themselves to providing exceptional care and transformative results. The practice specializes in mommy makeovers, tummy tucks, breast augmentations, and liposuction. They use the latest advancements in cosmetic surgery. Ourian Plastic Surgery helps people achieve their goals and boost self-confidence. For media inquiries or more information, contact Ourian Plastic Surgery at https://www.ourianplasticsurgery.com

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