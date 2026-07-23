NEW OP-ED: “Whatley Is A Duke [Energy] Shareholder, Getting Rich Off The High Rates He Lobbied For”

NC Voices: “He has refused to denounce the upcoming rate hikes that will hurt working families and spike his stock value…He’d rather quietly profit than stand up for North Carolina families..”

As families across North Carolina struggle with rising summer energy bills and face Duke Energy rate hikes, former Duke Energy lobbyist Michael Whatley is getting called out for refusing to condemn the proposed rate hikes, despite being directly asked multiple times. It’s clear why – Whatley and his up to $445,000 invested in Duke Energy would stand to see “boost[ed] profits” from a rate hike.

Recent reporting has also exposed Whatley for “spen[ding] more than a decade lobbying for utility companies, including Duke Energy, and arguing in favor of rate increases.”

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NC Voices: When it comes to Cooper vs. Whatley on Duke Energy, the choice is clear.

Terry Van Duyn | July 14, 2026

The cost of living is at a record high. […] Energy bills in particular have soared across North Carolina. And now, Duke Energy is requesting more rate hikes.

But too often, we’re represented by DC politicians who are only focused on enriching themselves and special interests at the expense of hardworking families. That’s exactly what North Carolinians are getting with Republican U.S. Senate candidate Michael Whatley.

Whatley has spent his career as a DC lobbyist for oil and gas companies, including Duke Energy. He lobbied for Duke as they raised rates on North Carolina families across the state. Since Whatley became a lobbyist in 2005, energy bills have increased by more than 50% on average in North Carolina. That’s a devastating increase for hardworking families trying to make ends meet every month.

Now, Whatley is a Duke shareholder, getting rich off the high rates he lobbied for. He has refused to denounce the upcoming rate hikes that will hurt working families and spike his stock value. His silence speaks volumes. He’d rather quietly profit than stand up for North Carolina families.

If Whatley were serious about serving North Carolina families, he would speak out against this rate hike and sell his Duke stock. He hasn’t. This tells you exactly how he would use a seat in the U.S. Senate, siding with his bank account over working families, every single time.

North Carolina, the choice is clear. If you want lower energy bills, if you want stuff to cost less, know that Roy Cooper has spent his career as a public servant standing up for working families. Michael Whatley has spent his career as a DC lobbyist enriching himself at our expense. With rate hikes looming, we can’t afford to get this wrong.

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