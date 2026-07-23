TWC Awards Texas Industry Partnership Grant to Workforce Solutions Lower Rio Grande Valley and Local Partner

AUSTIN ⎯ The Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) has awarded a Texas Industry Partnership (TIP) grant of $150,000 to Workforce Solutions Lower Rio Grande Valley in partnership with The PossAble Dream Foundation to support The PossAble Dream Adult High School.

“Every Texan deserves a clear path to a successful career, and this Texas Industry Partnership grant helps make that a reality for adult learners in the Rio Grande Valley,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Alberto Treviño III. “The PossAble Dream Adult High School will empower workers to overcome barriers, earn their diplomas, and contribute to the continued economic strength of our state’s target industries.”

The TIP grant will be used to purchase training equipment for The PossAble Dream Adult High School, a tuition-free school designed to expand educational opportunities for non-traditional learners in South Texas between ages 18-50. The new equipment will help train 22 students in high-demand careers as HVAC technicians and medical assistants.

Earlier today, Commissioner Treviño presented the award at a ceremony attended by state and local officials as well as school staff at The PossAble Dream Adult High School in Pharr.

About TIP:

The TIP program, funded through Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act federal funds, allows local workforce development boards apply for funds, leveraged by local industry partners, on the behalf of workforce related project. The funds support occupational job training programs in high-demand occupations, with a particular focus on jobs related to the state’s . Funding can be used for, but is not limited to, curriculum, equipment, instructors, and small building improvements. For more on this training program, businesses are encouraged to contact their local Workforce Solutions office or visit the Texas Industry Partnership Program webpage.

TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Alberto Treviño III and local partners attend big check ceremony.

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Texas Workforce Commission is a state agency dedicated to helping Texas employers, workers, and communities prosper economically. For details on TWC and its services in coordination with its network of local workforce development boards, call 512-463-8942 or visit https://twc.texas.gov/. Subscribe to email updates to receive notifications about TWC programs and services.