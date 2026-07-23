Mattress & Pillow Science Receives 2026 Quality Business Award for Best Bedding Store in the City of Glen Eira, VIC

CITY OF GLEN EIRA, VIC, AUSTRALIA, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Quality Business Awards is pleased to announce that Mattress & Pillow Science has been awarded the 2026 Quality Business AwardMattress & Pillow Science for Best Bedding Store in the City of Glen Eira, Victoria. This prestigious recognition honours businesses that consistently demonstrate excellence in customer satisfaction, product quality, professionalism, and overall business performance.The Quality Business Awards celebrates businesses that achieve outstanding results in their industry through exceptional service, strong community reputation, and a commitment to exceeding customer expectations. Winners are selected following an independent evaluation of customer satisfaction, online reputation, service excellence, and overall quality.For more than two decades, Mattress & Pillow Science has been helping Australians enjoy healthier, more restful sleep through expert advice and carefully selected sleep solutions. Established in 2005, the Melbourne-based business has become one of Australia's leading specialists in mattresses, pillows, bedding accessories, and sleep products. With showrooms in Caulfield South and Mentone, the company is trusted by customers seeking personalised recommendations backed by genuine expertise.What distinguishes Mattress & Pillow Science is its science-based approach to improving sleep health. The business works closely with physiotherapists, chiropractors, osteopaths, and other healthcare professionals to provide products that support better posture, reduce discomfort, and promote restorative sleep.Its extensive product range includes premium mattresses, therapeutic pillows, mattress protectors, toppers, quilts, travel sleep products, and specialised solutions for neck pain, back pain, snoring, allergies, pregnancy, and temperature regulation. Many of the mattresses have been designed using the company's extensive industry knowledge to provide targeted support and lasting comfort.Led by owner Reece Laughlin, Mattress & Pillow Science has built its reputation on expert knowledge, honest advice, and a genuine commitment to helping every customer find the right sleep solution for their individual needs. Rather than offering a one-size-fits-all approach, the experienced team takes the time to understand each customer's sleeping habits, health concerns, and comfort preferences before recommending the most suitable products. This personalised service has earned the business the trust of healthcare professionals and customers throughout Melbourne and across Australia.Customers consistently praise Mattress & Pillow Science for its knowledgeable staff, exceptional customer service, and high-quality products. Many reviews highlight the team's willingness to spend time educating customers, their honest recommendations, and the noticeable improvements customers experience in their sleep quality. The business has also earned recognition for its satisfaction guarantee, competitive pricing, and commitment to ensuring customers feel confident in their purchase decisions.The Quality Business Awards honours businesses that reach an average quality score of 95% or higher over the previous year. In order to be considered for this award the business must have great customer reviews from more than three various platforms. Businesses that have maintained the very best reputations and records over numerous years with few complaints will score very highly.Businesses that respond to the majority of client comments and reviews consistently will also be viewed very highly. Finally these businesses must lead themselves with the utmost integrity and regularly give back to the community. A Quality Business Award is the seal of quality and acknowledges a true dedication to providing a quality product and exceptional customer service.For more information on Mattress & Pillow Science please visit https://www.pillowscience.com.au/ and to learn more about Quality Business Awards Australia - https://qualitybusinessawards.com.au/

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