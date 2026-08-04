From AI-Assisted Storytelling to Community Support: Genie in a Book Partners with Securing Our Children’s Future

Genie in a Book produced a custom coloring book to help Securing Our Children’s Future share its mission of food support, literacy, mentorship, and community care with children. Retired U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Donna W. Martin founded Securing Our Children’s Future to address childhood food insecurity while supporting literacy, mentorship, and educational growth. The custom coloring book turns the nonprofit’s mission into an age-appropriate story children can read, color, and take with them.

An innovative collaboration leverages custom, mission-based storytelling to bolster childhood food security and literacy programs across the Hampton Roads area.

We are constantly looking for ways to engage our families... This coloring book helps us communicate our mission through a story that children can interact with and enjoy.” — LTG(R) Donna W. Martin

WILLIAMSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Genie in a Book and Securing Our Children’s Future, LLC announced a partnership today centered on a custom coloring book and a new way for families and community members to support the nonprofit’s work.

The partnership will support Securing Our Children’s Future’s efforts addressing childhood food insecurity, literacy, mentorship, and community care throughout the Hampton Roads area.

As the first part of the partnership, Genie in a Book created *A Brighter Tomorrow*, a coloring book developed specifically for Securing Our Children’s Future. Through an age-appropriate story, the book introduces children to food support, reading encouragement, mentorship, and the role communities can play in helping children thrive. The organization plans to include copies with resources provided to children through its programs.

Genie in a Book uses an AI-assisted creative process, guided by human direction and review, to develop original stories and illustrations for each project. That process allowed the two organizations to create a book shaped around Securing Our Children’s Future’s mission rather than adapting an existing story or template.

The organizations have also launched a dedicated Securing Our Children’s Future partner page. Families can use the page to create personalized books for children in their lives, with Securing Our Children’s Future automatically selected as the organization their purchase will support. Genie in a Book will contribute 10 percent of eligible net sales generated through the page to the nonprofit.

Founded by retired U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Donna W. Martin, Securing Our Children’s Future works to address children’s immediate needs while supporting their long-term growth through literacy, mentorship, and partnerships with schools and community organizations. The nonprofit is developing a model intended to serve more children across Hampton Roads while maintaining consistent quality and care.

“We are constantly looking for ways to engage our families and provide children with resources that are both helpful and positive,” Martin said. “This coloring book helps us communicate our mission through a story that children can interact with and enjoy. As we work to expand our model and serve more children across Hampton Roads, partnerships like this help us grow responsibly while strengthening our connection to the community.”

The collaboration is part of Genie in a Book’s nonprofit partner program, which helps organizations turn their missions into custom books for education, outreach, fundraising, and engagement. Participating organizations can also receive a portion of qualifying purchases made by supporters through their dedicated partner pages.

“Donna understood that the coloring book could be more than a description of the organization’s mission,” said Robert Odil, co-founder of Genie in a Book. “It could be something meaningful that the organization places directly into a child’s hands. The partner page builds on that by giving families another practical way to support the work.”

How to Support

Supporters can create a personalized book that benefits Securing Our Children’s Future at: https://www.genieinabook.com/socf/

Genie in a Book will contribute 10 percent of eligible net sales from qualifying purchases to Securing Our Children’s Future, LLC. Eligible net sales exclude shipping, taxes, refunds, chargebacks, and canceled orders. The program applies only to qualifying purchases in participating states. Purchases are commercial transactions and are not tax-deductible donations.

Readers can learn more about Securing Our Children’s Future’s mission and programs on the organization’s website.

About Securing Our Children’s Future, LLC

Securing Our Children’s Future, LLC is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization addressing childhood food insecurity while supporting literacy, mentorship, and educational growth. Through food support and partnerships with schools and community organizations, it is developing a sustainable model intended to reach more children across the Hampton Roads area.

About Genie in a Book

Genie in a Book is a Mesa, Arizona-based company that helps families turn their photos and ideas into personalized children’s storybooks, coloring books, and keepsakes. The company also works with nonprofits, businesses, and community organizations to create custom, mission-based books for education, outreach, fundraising, and engagement.

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