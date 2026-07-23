ICE, CBP Now Sitting on $152 Billion After Republican Funding Bills

07.23.26

WASHINGTON, D.C. - As of the end of June, data from the Office of Management and Budget’s (OMB) SF-133 reports shows that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) have $152 billion in unobligated funding from the two partisan funding bills that Republicans passed over the last year—the One, Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA), which was enacted in July 2025 and the Secure America Act, which became law in early June 2026.

Following this news, U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley (D-OR), Ranking Member of the Senate Budget Committee, released the following statement.

“We all knew that the Republican push to give ICE and Border Patrol $70 billion was a fool's errand from the start, and this data proves that. These agencies are now sitting on an astonishing $152 billion with $88 billion still left over from the Big, Ugly Betrayal law. Using reconciliation to funnel this money wasn’t to help working Americans, it was to please President Trump and give ICE and Border Patrol an enormous slush fund to wreak havoc in our communities—havoc that has led to the death of two more people just this month,” said Ranking Member Jeff Merkley.

“The American people are sick and tired of everything from gas to groceries to health care and child care being unaffordable while this Republican Congress continues to throw billions at more chaos and corruption. We must end this out-of-control spending, and we need to build an economy where families have the resources to thrive.”

In June, Merkley announced that the two agencies were sitting on $95 billion from OBBBA at the end of May; $62 billion for ICE and $33 billion for CBP.

Using publicly available data published monthly by OMB, Senate Budget Committee staff calculated how much funding for ICE and CBP remain unobligated from both Republican funding bills.

As of the end of June 2026:

Of the $75 billion provided to ICE in OBBBA, $61 billion remain. Of the $38.5 billion provided to ICE in the Secure America Act, none has been obligated and all of it remains.

Of the $38.5 billion provided to Of the $65 billion provided to CBP in OBBBA, $27 billion remain. Of the $26 billion provided to CBP in the Secure America Act, $25 billion remain.

Budget Committee staff examined apportionment amounts from the SF-132, or Apportionment and Reapportionment Schedule via OpenOMB.org to determine which Treasury Account Fund Symbol (TAFS) received money from OBBBA, P.L. 119-21. Staff then used OMB's monthly SF-133 reports to determine the mandatory unobligated balances for each account, identified by TAFS numbers. The SF-133, or Report on Budget Execution and Budgetary Resources, shows how much budget authority an agency has, how much has been obligated and expended, and what remains available in each account designated by TAFS numbers. SF-133 reports are available here.

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