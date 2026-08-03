ShipAndStorage.com Expands Global Shipping and Storage Services Ahead of Peak College Moving Season

ShipAndStorage.com – AI-Powered Global Mobility Platform Ship luggage, boxes, skis, and golf clubs with one click. Worldwide shipping and secure storage across 220+ countries and territories. Travel smarter with secure storage and worldwide delivery. Perfect for college moves, relocations, travel, and seasonal storage.

Growing demand for luggage shipping, college storage, moving boxes, and temporary storage supports expansion across more than 220 countries and territories.

Shipping and storage should be simple, flexible, and technology-driven. Our platform helps customers ship, store, and ship again through one seamless digital experience.” — ShipAndStorage.com

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ShipAndStorage.com, powered by PayToMe.co, today announced the expansion of its AI-powered shipping and storage platform to support increasing demand from college students, travelers, relocating families, seasonal residents, and businesses seeking flexible shipping, temporary storage, and worldwide delivery services.

As consumers become increasingly mobile, many need more than traditional self-storage or standard parcel shipping. Students moving between campuses, families relocating, business travelers attending conferences, vacation homeowners, and seasonal travelers often require both temporary storage and scheduled delivery without coordinating multiple service providers.

ShipAndStorage.com addresses this need by integrating shipping, temporary storage, shipment tracking, and scheduled delivery into one digital platform. Customers can arrange pickup, store eligible packaged belongings, and schedule delivery whenever needed, helping simplify moves, travel, and business logistics.

The expansion comes ahead of one of the busiest periods of the year for college move-ins, relocations, and late-summer travel. During this season, demand typically increases for luggage shipping, moving boxes, college dorm storage, sports equipment shipping, and temporary storage solutions.

Unlike traditional self-storage facilities that primarily provide storage space, ShipAndStorage.com combines shipping and storage into a single service. Customers no longer need to transport belongings to and from a storage facility before arranging separate shipping. Instead, shipping, storage, and final delivery can be managed through one online account.

The platform supports a wide variety of packaged items, including luggage, moving boxes, college dorm belongings, golf clubs, skis and snowboards, business documents, trade show materials, office supplies, electronics packed for shipment, and other personal or business items. Services are available throughout the United States and internationally through established logistics partners serving more than 220 countries and territories.

ShipAndStorage.com supports customers throughout many stages of life, including:

College move-in and move-out

Study abroad programs

Family relocations

Corporate transfers

Military moves

Seasonal travel

Vacation homeowners

Business conferences and trade shows

E-commerce shipments

Long-term travel

The platform also provides flexible delivery scheduling, allowing customers to ship belongings to storage and later arrange delivery to destinations such as college campuses, new homes, vacation properties, cruise terminals, hotels, trade show venues, ski resorts, golf destinations, or back home when plans change.

Powered by PayToMe.co's digital payment and AI technologies, ShipAndStorage.com continues to expand its online capabilities to simplify shipping and storage management. Customers can schedule services online, generate shipping labels, track shipments, manage delivery destinations, and coordinate temporary storage through one integrated platform.

"Consumer mobility continues to evolve, creating demand for more flexible shipping and temporary storage solutions," said Mike Ulker, Chief Executive Officer of PayToMe.co. "Our expansion reflects our commitment to helping customers manage shipping, storage, and delivery through one digital platform designed for today's increasingly mobile lifestyles."

As demand continues to grow for college storage, luggage shipping, relocation services, and temporary storage, ShipAndStorage.com plans to continue expanding its technology platform and global service capabilities to better support customers throughout the United States and internationally.

About ShipAndStorage.com

ShipAndStorage.com, powered by PayToMe.co, is an AI-powered shipping and storage technology platform that integrates shipping, temporary storage, and scheduled worldwide delivery through one online system. The platform supports luggage shipping, moving boxes, college dorm belongings, sports equipment, trade show materials, business shipments, and other packaged items for customers across more than 220 countries and territories through established global logistics partners.

For more information, visit www.ShipAndStorage.com.

Ship. Store. Ship Again. | How ShipAndStorage.com Works

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