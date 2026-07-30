Japan-born TRUFFLE DONUT Launches Global Search for U.S. Franchise Partners

Truffle Donut's Signature Nama Donuts Customers Gather for a New Store Opening Business Performance Franchise Operations Process Crafting Every Donut by Hand

Now in Taiwan, Thailand, and Canada, with Hong Kong opening in August 2026, Truffle Donut seeks Master and Area Franchise partners worldwide.

OTA-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, July 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bringing Japan's Nama Donut Experience to the World

TRUFFLE DONUT is a Japan-born nama donut brand founded in Tottori Prefecture in 2024. Its signature donuts are made from a pumpkin-enriched dough that is carefully fermented, fried fresh in-store, and filled with cream just before serving. The result is a uniquely light, fluffy texture with a satisfyingly chewy bite and a melt-in-the-mouth finish.

The brand's signature Truffle Plain donut combines the rich aroma of truffle with a delicate balance of sweetness and saltiness, creating a simple yet unforgettable flavor. Alongside popular classics such as Whipped Cream, Custard, Matcha, Strawberry, and Chocolate, Truffle Donut also offers seasonal specialties and regional limited-edition flavors, ensuring customers can discover something new with every visit.

More Than 25 Locations Across Japan as Global Expansion Accelerates

Since launching, Truffle Donut has expanded rapidly throughout Japan and now operates more than 25 locations nationwide. New store openings regularly attract long lines of customers, with the brand earning a loyal following for its distinctive texture, eye-catching presentation, and freshly made, in-store donut experience.

The brand has also gained significant visibility through television, newspapers, magazines, and online media, while its Instagram account has grown to more than 68,000 followers.

Internationally, Truffle Donut has already expanded into Taiwan, Thailand, and Canada. The Vancouver location attracted strong customer interest even before opening, demonstrating the growing appeal of Japan's nama donut culture overseas. The company's first Hong Kong store is scheduled to open in August 2026, marking another milestone in its continued expansion across Asia and North America.

Stores in both Taiwan and Canada recorded approximately JPY 13 million (about US$88,000) in sales during their first month of operation, underscoring the brand's strong international potential.

Seeking Master Franchise and Area Franchise Partners

Truffle Donut is now seeking Master Franchise and Area Franchise partners to expand the brand into new countries and regions around the world.

The company is looking for partners capable of developing multiple locations across an entire country or within a defined territory, such as a state, province, metropolitan area, or region. Depending on market characteristics, business scale, and the partner's operational capabilities, Truffle Donut will work with each prospective partner to determine the most appropriate franchise structure, whether as a country-wide Master Franchise or an Area Franchise for a designated territory.

The company welcomes collaboration with businesses experienced in food and beverage, cafés, bakeries, dessert brands, retail, commercial facilities, real estate development, or franchise operations. Ideal partners will have the ability to oversee local store development, recruitment, operations, and marketing while sharing a long-term commitment to growing the Truffle Donut brand within their market. Rather than focusing on individual store openings, the company seeks partners who share its vision of building a sustainable, locally rooted brand with multiple locations over time.

Comprehensive Support from the Japanese Headquarters

Truffle Donut's headquarters in Japan provides comprehensive support to its international franchise partners, helping them maintain the brand's signature quality and customer experience while adapting to the unique characteristics of each local market.

Support includes:

-Brand guidelines and creative direction

--Product recipes, production standards, and operational manuals

Store design consultation and equipment recommendations

-Guidance on ingredients, packaging materials, and local sourcing

-Initial training and pre-opening and post-opening support

-Menu development and seasonal product planning

-Social media strategy, public relations, and grand opening marketing support

-Quality control and ongoing business development for multi-store expansion

While encouraging thoughtful localization that reflects each market's food culture, business practices, and retail environment, Truffle Donut remains committed to preserving the product quality, brand identity, and distinctive in-store experience that define the brand.

CEO Message

"Truffle Donut is more than a brand that sells donuts.

When I was a child, one of my greatest joys was waiting for my father to come home with a box of donuts. I can still vividly remember the excitement of opening the box and seeing all the different flavors lined up inside.

I believe donuts are a truly special food because they naturally bring smiles to people of all ages—from young children to grandparents.

That's why our goal has never been simply to create delicious donuts. We strive to create moments of surprise with every bite, inspire people to share them with someone they care about, and make even the experience of waiting in line part of the excitement. Our ambition is to build a brand that creates happiness at every touchpoint.

We believe the new experience of Japan's nama donuts has tremendous potential around the world.

With our headquarters in Japan safeguarding the core of our products, quality, and brand, we look forward to working alongside outstanding partners in each country and region to grow Truffle Donut into a beloved local brand while preserving the spirit that makes it uniquely ours."

Franchise Inquiries

Companies and business operators interested in bringing Truffle Donut to their market are invited to contact the company through the international franchise inquiry page below.

Following an inquiry, prospective franchise partners will receive an English-language information package outlining the franchise opportunity in greater detail.

https://lp.truffledonut.com/

Media Inquiries

Truffle Donut also welcomes interview requests from members of the media. English interpretation can be arranged upon request, and the company's CEO is available for interviews.

About TRUFFLE DONUT

Founded in Tottori Prefecture in 2024, Truffle Donut is a Japan-born nama donut brand celebrated for its light, airy texture, satisfyingly chewy bite, and melt-in-the-mouth finish.

The menu features the signature Truffle Plain donut alongside customer favorites including Whipped Cream, Custard, Matcha, Strawberry, and Chocolate, as well as seasonal specialties and region-exclusive flavors.

The brand currently operates more than 25 locations across Japan and has expanded internationally to Taiwan, Thailand, and Canada. Its first Hong Kong store is scheduled to open in August 2026, with further global expansion underway.

Company Profile

Company Name

TRUFFLE DONUT Co., Ltd.

Representative

Takuya Furuta, Representative Director & CEO

Head Office

6F Prologis Park Tokyo Ota

1-3-6 Tokai, Ota-ku

Tokyo, Japan

Email

info@truffledonut.com

International Franchise Information

https://lp.truffledonut.com/

The expansion status and plans described in this press release are accurate as of July 7, 2026.

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