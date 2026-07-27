Third Coast Film Launches Casting on One Breaker, One Move, True-Life Dance Drama From Duane Adler

Third Coast Film Logo B-boy Alex Ponce "Abu" back flips circa 2006 Alex Ponce "Abu"

Project Inspired by the Story of B-Boy Alex Ponce, with Screenplay by Aaron Mostow and Director Duane Adler attached

Alex influenced me not only as a person and a dancer, but also through the profound impact he had on the hip-hop and breaking community. His story is one that deserves to be shared” — Aaron Mostow

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Third Coast Film has launched casting on One Breaker, One Move, the upcoming feature inspired by the true story of Alex Ponce, the gifted young B-boy from Santa Ana whose rise in the late-1990s breakdancing scene was interrupted by a devastating brain tumor diagnosis.

Duane Adler, the creator behind Save the Last Dance and the Step-Up franchise, is attached to direct. The screenplay was written by Aaron Mostow, a fellow member of Alex’s breakdancing crew, and draws on the real-life story of friendship, family, perseverance, and the transformative power of dance. Neely Gurman is serving as casting director, with Third Coast Film producing.

One Breaker, One Move follows Alex as he emerges as a standout presence in Southern California’s B-boy culture, only to face an unimaginable personal battle just as his future begins to open in front of him. In the face of overwhelming adversity, Alex’s spirit, courage, and devotion to his art leave a lasting impact on everyone around him. Set against the raw, high-octane world of Southern California hip-hop and breaking at the turn of the millennium, One Breaker, One Move is envisioned as an energetic and visually dynamic dance film built for the big screen. Electrifying dance sequences and the music and culture of the era propel a story grounded in a beautiful romance and Alex’s extraordinary courage and endurance. The result is a film designed to be as exhilarating and entertaining as it is emotional and inspirational.

Director Duane Adler adds, “This is a story of determination and perseverance, of staring down obstacles in front of you while inspiring others around you to do the same. Alex’s legacy will live on in all of us through this film, whether a dancer or not.”

“At Third Coast Film, we are always drawn to true stories that carry real energy, heart, and inspiration,” said Brian Williams, Executive Producer. “Alex Ponce’s story embodies all of that and more. It is vibrant, emotional, and ultimately uplifting, grounded in authentic hip-hop culture and driven by a spirit that feels both cinematic and deeply human.”

Screenwriter Aaron Mostow said, “What inspired me most was Alex's journey and the legacy he left behind. Alex influenced me not only as a person and a dancer but also through the profound impact he had on the hip-hop and breaking community. His story is one that deserves to be shared."

The project arrives at a moment of continued global interest in breakdancing and the culture surrounding it while shining a light on a deeply personal story rooted in community, ambition, and hope. WME represents the film.

ABOUT THIRD COAST FILM

Third Coast Film is a Tennessee-based production company focused on developing and producing commercially driven feature films and television projects that combine compelling storytelling with meaningful themes. The company specializes in identifying stories that resonate with broad audiences while delivering strong market potential.

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