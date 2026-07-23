Hwy 61 construction north of Grand Marais to impact traffic on July 28 (July 23, 2026)

Latest news releases DULUTH, Minn. – Beam setting on the Hwy 61 Carlson Creek bridge 21 miles north of Grand Marais will take place on Tuesday, July 28 from 8 a.m. to approximately 3 p.m. Traffic in both directions will be stopped for approximately 20-minute intervals to allow for construction operations. Following each stop period, vehicles will be directed through the work zone using a single alternating lane. ###

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