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Hwy 61 construction north of Grand Marais to impact traffic on July 28 (July 23, 2026)

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DULUTH, Minn. – Beam setting on the Hwy 61 Carlson Creek bridge 21 miles north of Grand Marais will take place on Tuesday, July 28 from 8 a.m. to approximately 3 p.m. Traffic in both directions will be stopped for approximately 20-minute intervals to allow for construction operations. Following each stop period, vehicles will be directed through the work zone using a single alternating lane.

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Hwy 61 construction north of Grand Marais to impact traffic on July 28 (July 23, 2026)

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