Statewide Back-to-School drive launched to support South Carolina’s military-connected children

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Veterans’ Affairs (SCDVA) is proud to announce the launch of the first statewide Back-to- School Drive for Military-Connected Children. This collaborative, statewide effort aims to ensure that children of active-duty service members, National Guard, and reserve families are fully equipped and ready for the upcoming academic year.

The drive will run from Monday, July 27th through Friday, August 14th, 2026.

To make this initiative a success, SCDVA is partnering with a powerful coalition of state agencies, nonprofit organizations, and media partners dedicated to serving those who serve our country. Key partners include:

United Way of the Midlands

Trident United Way

United Way of Sumter, Lee and Clarendon Counties

Upstate Warrior Solution

South Carolina Department of Social Services (SCDSS)

South Carolina Department of Education (SCDE)

Military Child Education Coalition (MCEC)

WIS News 10 United for Veterans

This joint effort focuses on collecting essential school supplies specifically for military-connected students attending designated Purple Star Schools and Districts across the Palmetto State. The Purple Star program, championed nationally by the Military Child Education Coalition (MCEC), recognizes schools that demonstrate an exceptional commitment to helping military families navigate the educational and social-emotional challenges of frequent relocations.

"Our military-connected children do not choose the military lifestyle, yet they quietly share the burden of service by adapting to new environments, making new friends, and changing schools every two to three years," said SCDVA Secretary Todd B. McCaffrey. "As a state, we have a collective responsibility to support these resilient families. By partnering with organizations across South Carolina for this school supply drive, we are sending a clear message to our service members and their children: South Carolina stands with you, and we want to ensure your students have every tool they need to succeed this school year."

How to Get Involved

Donations of standard school supplies such as notebooks, binders, backpacks, pencils, and crayons can be dropped off at participating locations throughout the state. For a complete list of convenient drop-off locations, volunteer opportunities, and specific school supply needs, CLICK HERE.

About the South Carolina Department of Veterans' Affairs (SCDVA)

The South Carolina Department of Veterans' Affairs leads and enables a state-wide coalition of partners to create and sustain an environment in which Veterans and their families can thrive as valued and contributing members of the South Carolina community and the nation. SCDVA assists Veterans and their families in obtaining the benefits to which they are entitled, integrating all services, advocating for Veterans and military installations, and informing the public, and state and local leaders on matters pertinent to Veterans.