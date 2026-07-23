Utah Division of Water Resources Releases 2026 State Water Plan Draft 

SALT LAKE CITY (July 23, 2026) – After significant collaboration with the public, and partners across the state, the Utah Division of Water Resources has released a draft of the 2026 State Water Plan. The division has been working with state agencies, local governments, tribal representatives, watershed councils, water providers and members of the public to shape the plan.

A portion of its development has been informed by public feedback gathered through the division’s 2025 “Water Talk” series, which allowed residents to share local knowledge and help prioritize community water needs.

“This plan is a collaborative effort that ensures we are addressing the diverse water needs of our growing state,” said Joel Williams, Director of the Division of Water Resources. “Input from our partner agencies, stakeholders and the public is essential to creating a resilient water future for all Utahns.”

Key dates

July 23 : 2026 State Water Plan draft, 30-day comment period begins

: 2026 State Water Plan draft, 30-day comment period begins July 30 : Virtual public open house at 6:30 p.m.

: Virtual public open house at 6:30 p.m. August 23 : 30-day public comment ends

: 30-day public comment ends December 31: Finalized 2026 State Water Plan will be available

Useful links

Each state water plan works to identify current water use and future demand throughout the state. It also provides recommendations for policy changes, fiscal support and other potential actions based on its findings. The plan serves as a key resource, informing decision-making throughout the state.

“The State Water Plan is more than a document – it is a roadmap that helps align state, local and individual efforts to address Utah’s evolving water needs. By planning ahead, we can build on our strengths and prepare for future challenges,” said Stephanie McGinnis, State Water Plan Manager at the Division of Water Resources. “The plan provides a vision and identifies shared goals for meeting Utah’s water challenges while supporting healthy watersheds, vibrant communities and productive agriculture. It helps ensure today’s decisions strengthen our water future for generations to come.”

More information can be found at StateWaterPlan.utah.gov

###

For more information, contact Michael Sanchez, public information officer, at 385-226-8967 or email MASanchez@utah.gov.