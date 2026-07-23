Traffic Alert: Section of Route 777 in Henry County closed for emergency roadwork after pipe washout

SALEM – A section of Route 777 (Mount Olivet Road) in Henry County is currently closed for repairs after recent weather caused a pipe to wash out.

The closure is located on Mount Olivet Road between Chatmoss Country Club and Route 620 (Old Liberty Road). For your safety, please adhere to the barricades that are already in place.

Residents and through traffic will need to use the signed detour in place by taking Old Liberty Road to Route 58 east, connecting back to Mount Olivet Road. Motorists should pay attention to message boards in the area.

The road is expected to be closed for two to three weeks or until the pipe can be replaced and repairs to the roadway are made, weather permitting.

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