Governor Hochul Announces Start of Construction on 102-Unit ...

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the start of construction on THRIVE Cornhill, an $80 million, 102-unit mixed-use affordable housing development in the city of Utica, Oneida County. The project will increase access to health, wellness and social services, and help the continued revitalization of the city’s Cornhill neighborhood. Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, New York State Homes and Community Renewal (HCR) has created or preserved more than 1,300 affordable homes in Oneida County. THRIVE Cornhill continues this effort and is part of Governor Hochul’s $25 billion five-year Housing Plan, which is on track to create or preserve 100,000 affordable homes statewide.

“THRIVE Cornhill will help revitalize one of Utica's most culturally diverse neighborhoods and make it a place where families, children, seniors and young professionals can live and thrive side by side,” Governor Hochul said. “Together with our local partners, we are bringing more than 100 affordable homes, access to health and wellness services, and two brand-new community centers that will put residents and this neighborhood on a path to success.”

“THRIVE,” which stands for “To Heal and Revitalize an Innovative Vibrant Economy,” is developed by People First and the Community Foundation of Herkimer and Oneida Counties, in partnership with Edgemere Development. The Community Foundation led a community engagement process to solicit input on the project from local community members. The development will include two newly constructed buildings, each of which will include a Community Impact Center, space that will be open to all community residents. Amenities spread across the two impact centers will include meeting spaces, a business incubator, dedicated arts and media studios, and a gym and wellness facility. The development will also include a courtyard. By emphasizing arts, history and recreation, the project will enhance the community and foster neighborhood pride.

The project will be affordable for households earning up to 70 percent of the Area Median Income. There will be 19 supportive housing units for eligible seniors with disabilities and youth transitioning to independence from foster care, with on-site services provided by Integrated Community Alternatives Network. These apartments are supported by an Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative (ESSHI) award provided through the New York State Department of Health.

The development will be all-electric, featuring Energy Star appliances, electric heating and cooling, and low-flow plumbing fixtures. The project is conveniently located near downtown Utica, close to other residential buildings, commercial services, employment, schools, medical care, public transportation and recreational activities such as the Utica Zoo and the Utica Public Library. There will be seven units to accommodate individuals with mobility disabilities and three units adapted for residents with sensory disabilities.

HCR is supporting THRIVE Cornhill with $24 million in equity from the Federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program, $14 million in equity from the State Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program, and $18.5 million in program funding. Additional State financing includes $6.5 million from Empire State Development through the Regional Economic Development Council initiative, including the Capital Improvement Grants for Pro Housing Communities program, and $5.1 million from the New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance’s Homeless Housing and Assistance Program. The project is also supported by $4 million from the Community Foundation of Herkimer and Oneida Counties and $1.6 million from the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York. The city of Utica will provide $922,000 from its ARPA program and $350,000 from its HOME program.

New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “As we break ground on this ambitious $80 million revitalization effort, we are grateful to be working alongside elected officials and community members to create enduring opportunities through THRIVE Cornhill. Thanks to Governor Hochul’s leadership and the efforts of our development partners, these 102 affordable homes and two Community Impact Centers will make a lasting impact on Utica’s Cornhill neighborhood by providing important resources and safe places for community connection.”

New York State Energy Research and Development Authority President and CEO Doreen M. Harris said, “The THRIVE Cornhill development in Utica demonstrates how affordable housing featuring energy efficient design and onsite solar energy can be integrated with community spaces to improve the way residents live, work and gather. By investing in projects like THRIVE Cornhill, New York is creating buildings that are more resilient, require less energy and are built to serve generations to come.”

New York State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said, “I applaud Governor Hochul for this investment in affordable housing for Oneida County. Everyone deserves to have a place to call home. Stable housing is an essential social determinant of health and access to stable, affordable housing helps improve health, well-being, and quality of life. Through the Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative, the Department is proud to support this development and the services that will help residents thrive.”

New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance Commissioner Barbara C. Guinn said, “Supportive housing is the most effective tool we have to address chronic homelessness and ensure all New Yorkers have an opportunity to live independently and thrive. When completed, THRIVE Cornhill will provide seniors and young adults who have experienced homelessness with stable energy-efficient housing and vital support services, along with convenient access to downtown Utica, public transportation, schools, and medical care. We are grateful to all our partners in this project and to Governor Hochul for continuing to make landmark investments to expand and preserve permanent supportive housing options across New York State.”

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “Housing is vital to promoting new economic growth because companies looking to grow in New York want to ensure that their employees will have homes. Governor Hochul’s bold housing agenda continues to foster community development and create more places for people to live, and building THRIVE Cornhill represents the latest milestone in those investments.”

Senator Charles Schumer said, “Every family in Utica deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. I’m proud that the federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credit I’ve fought hard to preserve and expand has delivered millions to build more than 100 new apartments at THRIVE Cornhill in Utica. This new all-electric building will be close to downtown Utica and include amenities that will help residents thrive. High housing costs are a key driver of inflation so we must build more housing for working people to bring down those high prices. I applaud Governor Hochul’s work increasing access to housing for working families in Oneida County and the Mohawk Valley, and I will continue working to deliver federal resources to deliver more affordable housing across New York.”

Representative John W. Mannion said, “One year ago, I helped cut the ribbon on the Cornhill Empowerment Center, and this new investment in affordable housing will continue the revitalization and add to the vibrancy of this historic Utica neighborhood. As Oneida County and the Mohawk Valley prepare for new jobs and economic growth from Chobani’s expansion, we need more quality housing for working families and for the refugees who have long found opportunity and a welcoming home in Utica. I commend Governor Hochul and all the partners who are helping build a stronger future for Cornhill and the entire region.”

State Senator Joseph A. Griffo said, “It is important that New Yorkers have access to safe, affordable housing. This project will expand housing options and increase access to supportive services for residents of Utica and Oneida County.”

Assemblymember Marianne Buttenschon said, “I look forward to the results of this multi-organization collaboration. And I would like to extend my sincere appreciation to the numerous partners whose tireless efforts have made the Cornhill Revitalization and THRIVE Cornhill Projects possible, the Community Foundation, People First, the Mid-Utica Neighborhood Preservation Corporation, Collective Impact Network, and our Oneida County and City of Utica leadership. As we break ground today, I offer my thanks to Governor Hochul for investing in the people of our Mohawk Valley.”

Oneida County Executive Anthony J. Picente Jr. said, “Revitalizing Cornhill is about more than new buildings, it’s about investing in the people who call this neighborhood home. The Cornhill Revitalization Project is a transformative effort that will not only address the critical need for affordable housing but also create opportunities for growth, connection and well-being for all. By fostering a safe, vibrant and supportive community, we are ensuring that Cornhill becomes a place where families thrive, businesses grow and culture flourishes. Together with New York State, the Community Foundation and our many partners, we are changing the future of this neighborhood for the better.”

Utica Mayor Michael P. Galime said, “The West and James Street impact centers will grow into beacons of opportunity for the Cornhill community of all ages. As bookends of redevelopment, the neighborhood itself will rise reflecting the perseverance and energy of the people that call this district home. Congratulations and thank you to all coordinated funding and working partners.”

People First Deputy Executive Director Shelley Penge said, “THRIVE Cornhill is yet another example of People First’s mission to enhance the quality of life of the people we serve within our community. This one-project/two-sites initiative will provide an additional 102 affordable housing units as well as a plethora of community service opportunities while continuing our work to revitalize the Cornhill neighborhood. THRIVE Cornhill is more than just brick and mortar — it is a cornerstone for opportunity, equity and stability in our community. By pairing safe, high-quality affordable housing with a rich network of supportive services, we’re not just providing families with a place to live; we are building a foundation where every resident has the resources to thrive.”

Community Foundation of Herkimer and Oneida Counties President and CEO Alicia Dicks said, "Today's groundbreaking represents the culmination of partnership, planning, and commitment to the Cornhill neighborhood. THRIVE Cornhill is more than just constructing two new buildings; it is about creating opportunities for residents to access affordable housing, services, recreation, wellness, education and training, entrepreneurship, and community spaces that help people thrive. Guided by the voices of Cornhill residents every step of the way, this development reflects a shared vision for a stronger, healthier, and more vibrant neighborhood that will benefit generations to come."

Integrated Community Alternatives Network (ICAN) CEO and President Steven Bulger said, “THRIVE Cornhill represents the kind of transformational investment that can strengthen families, restore opportunity and create lasting change across an entire neighborhood. ICAN is honored to stand alongside People First, the Community Foundation, the neighborhood and so many committed partners to ensure that residents not only have a safe place to call home, but also the support, connection and resources they need to build a brighter future.”

Governor Hochul’s Housing Agenda

Governor Hochul is dedicated to addressing New York’s housing crisis and making the State more affordable and livable for all New Yorkers. Since FY23, the Governor has worked to increase housing supply to make housing more affordable by launching a $25 billion five-year comprehensive Housing Plan, enacted the most significant housing deal in decades and implemented new protections for renters and homeowners. Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, HCR has created new programs that jumpstart development of affordable and mixed-income homes for both renters and homebuyers. These include the Pro-Housing Community Program, which allows certified localities exclusive access to up to $750 million in discretionary State funding. More than 430 communities throughout the state have been certified Pro-Housing, including the city of Utica.

Governor Hochul’s “Let Them Build” agenda will speed up housing and infrastructure development while lowering costs through a series of landmark reforms. Common-sense changes to New York’s Environmental Quality Review Act (SEQRA) in the FY 2027 Enacted Budget as well as executive actions will expedite critical categories of projects that have been consistently found to not have significant environmental impacts, but for too long have been caught up in red tape and subject to lengthy delays.

The enacted FY27 Budget completes the Governor’s current five-year Housing Plan to create or preserve 100,000 affordable homes statewide, including 10,000 with support services for vulnerable populations plus the electrification of an additional 50,000 homes. More than 81,000 affordable homes have been created or preserved to date. The Budget also invests $250 million in capital funding to accelerate the construction of thousands of new affordable homes. The enacted FY27 budget also further reinforces critical protections for tenants and homeowners.