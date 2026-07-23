auto-lautsprecher.eu Launches New Hertz OEM Amplifier Upgrade Range for Lease Vehicles

Cutaway illustration of a vehicle-specific OEM audio upgrade showing the factory head unit, T-harness connection, amplifier and speakers throughout the vehicle. Mercedes OEM amplifier upgrade kit with Hertz amplifier, vehicle-specific T-harness, wiring adapters and power cable set. Hertz Cento CP 5.1K five-channel amplifier shown as part of a plug-and-play OEM audio upgrade for factory head units Vehicle-specific OEM T-harness for plug-and-play amplifier integration without cutting or permanently modifying the factory wiring. Hertz Dieci DP 4.300 and DP 4.400 four-channel amplifiers with the Cento CP 5.1K five-channel amplifier for vehicle-specific OEM audio upgrades.

Vehicle-specific T-harness solutions improve audio performance while preserving factory radios, navigation systems and original wiring

Our OEM amplifier upgrades give drivers a practical way to improve sound quality while preserving the factory infotainment system and original vehicle wiring.” — Imrana Jashari, Founder of auto-lautsprecher.eu

MAGDALENSBERG, CARINTHIA, AUSTRIA, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- auto-lautsprecher.eu has expanded its product portfolio with a new range of vehicle-specific OEM amplifier upgrade kits featuring Hertz amplifiers. The systems are designed primarily for lease vehicle owners and drivers who want better audio performance without replacing the original radio, navigation unit or factory infotainment system.Each upgrade uses a vehicle-specific T-adapter and matching OEM wiring harness to integrate an additional amplifier into the existing audio system. In most applications, the original vehicle wiring does not need to be cut or permanently modified.The amplifier and harness can also be removed before a lease vehicle is returned or when the vehicle is sold, allowing the factory configuration to be restored with minimal effort.Additional vehicle-specific audio and installation solutions are available from auto-lautsprecher.eu.Affordable Hertz Amplifiers for OEM Audio UpgradesThe new upgrade range includes amplifiers from the Hertz Dieci DP and Centro CP series.Available configurations include the Hertz Dieci DP 4.300 and DP 4.400 four-channel amplifiers, as well as the Hertz Centro CP 5.1K five-channel amplifier.The DP 4.300 and DP 4.400 are designed to provide additional power for front and rear vehicle speakers. The CP 5.1K adds a dedicated fifth channel for a passive subwoofer, allowing a complete speaker and bass upgrade to be powered by a single amplifier.The Dieci DP and Centro CP models are positioned among the more affordable amplifier solutions in the Hertz range. This enables many vehicle-specific OEM upgrades to be completed for less than €500, depending on the vehicle, cable length and amplifier configuration.For consumers, this creates a strong price-to-performance alternative to factory premium audio packages, which can cost several times more when ordered as an optional vehicle feature.Better Sound Without Replacing the Factory SystemModern vehicles often combine the radio, navigation, display, vehicle settings and control functions within a single integrated infotainment system. Replacing the factory unit may therefore be expensive, technically complex or undesirable.The OEM amplifier upgrades developed by auto-lautsprecher.eu retain the original radio or navigation system as the audio source. The added Hertz amplifier then provides a more powerful signal to the vehicle speakers.This can improve dynamic range, speaker control, available volume and overall sound quality without requiring the entire infotainment system to be replaced.Three Upgrade Paths Using the Same PlatformThe amplifier kits can support several levels of system expansion.In the most straightforward configuration, the original factory speakers remain in place. The additional amplifier power can provide improved control and greater output reserves without requiring an immediate speaker replacement.A second option is to add a passive subwoofer. The Hertz Centro CP 5.1K is particularly suited to this configuration because its fifth channel is dedicated to subwoofer operation.Drivers can also replace the original speakers with more powerful vehicle-specific aftermarket models. In this case, the previously installed amplifier provides the foundation for a more extensive audio upgrade.This modular approach allows customers to begin with amplifier integration and expand the system later according to their budget and performance requirements.Reversible Installation for Lease VehiclesReversibility is an important consideration for leased vehicles. The new Hertz OEM upgrade kits connect to the factory audio system through a T-harness rather than through permanent alterations to the vehicle wiring.The adapter is installed between the original vehicle harness and the factory radio or navigation system. The audio signal is routed to the amplifier and then returned to the vehicle speaker system at a higher output level.Because the original wiring does not normally need to be cut, the equipment can be removed before the vehicle is returned to the leasing company.The system therefore offers an alternative to conventional amplifier installations that require wires to be cut, extended or permanently reconnected.Vehicle-Specific Harnesses Instead of Universal WiringThe OEM upgrade kits are configured for individual vehicle manufacturers and model ranges. Depending on the application, each kit includes the required connectors, T-adapter and suitable cable length.This vehicle-specific approach simplifies integration and reduces common installation errors associated with fully universal amplifier wiring.Different harness lengths also allow the amplifier to be installed close to the radio or at a more distant mounting position within the vehicle.One example is the Mercedes A-Class, B-Class and C-Class Hertz DP 4.300 amplifier upgrade, which integrates a four-channel Hertz amplifier into selected Mercedes factory audio systems using a matching OEM T-harness.Hertz Amplifier OptionsThe Hertz Dieci DP 4.300 is a compact four-channel amplifier intended for front and rear speaker operation. It is suitable for cost-conscious OEM upgrades where the existing factory system requires additional amplifier power.The Hertz Dieci DP 4.400 also provides four channels but offers greater output reserves. It is aimed at drivers who want stronger operation of the original speakers or who plan to install more powerful replacement speakers at a later stage.The Hertz Centro CP 5.1K is a five-channel amplifier. Four channels power the vehicle speakers, while the fifth channel is reserved for a passive subwoofer. This makes it possible to operate a complete speaker and subwoofer system from one compact amplifier.Key Benefits of the OEM Upgrade RangeThe new product range combines improved audio performance with preservation of the vehicle’s original equipment and appearance.Key benefits include:Retention of the original radio or navigation systemIntegration through a vehicle-specific T-adapter and OEM wiring harnessNo permanent cutting of the original vehicle wiring in supported applicationsRemoval and restoration before lease return or vehicle saleContinued use of the factory-installed speakersOptional later upgrade to higher-performance speakersPassive subwoofer operation with selected five-channel configurationsMany vehicle-specific systems available for less than €500Significantly lower cost than many factory premium sound packagesIntended for Vehicles Without a Factory External AmplifierThe OEM upgrade kits are primarily intended for vehicles in which the factory radio or navigation unit powers the speakers directly.Vehicles equipped with a separate factory-installed audio amplifier or premium sound system may require a different integration solution. Customers should therefore confirm which audio system is installed before selecting an upgrade kit.Vehicles with aftermarket radios, Android head units or retrofitted Apple CarPlay systems may also require a different amplifier connection method, depending on the existing wiring.Additional Vehicle Applications Plannedauto-lautsprecher.eu has developed a growing number of vehicle-specific OEM amplifier upgrade kits in recent months. Current applications include selected Ford and Mercedes-Benz models, with further manufacturers and vehicle ranges planned.An overview of available Mercedes-Benz audio products can be found in the Mercedes vehicle speaker and audio upgrade category.The development process focuses on accurate vehicle compatibility, suitable wiring harnesses and clean integration with the original audio system.About auto-lautsprecher.euauto-lautsprecher.eu is a specialist online retailer for vehicle-specific speakers, radio installation solutions, amplifier upgrades and accessories for integrating modern car audio components into factory vehicle systems.The company focuses on clearly assigned vehicle applications, practical installation information and complete product combinations that include compatible speakers, adapters, wiring harnesses and amplifiers.Customers can choose from modern payment methods, including Klarna and major credit cards. Products from auto-lautsprecher.eu are also listed on established price comparison platforms, including billiger.de, idealo.de and geizhals.at. Integration with Klarna Search is planned.Orders can be reviewed through Trusted Shops, providing customers with access to an independent review platform and transparent purchasing feedback.

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