Governor Hochul Announces Launch of the Empire State MWBE Hub, a Modernized Platform for New York's Minority- and Women-Owned Business Enterprise Program

New Mobile-Friendly Platform Streamlines MWBE Certification, Appeals and Access to State Contracting Opportunities

Replaces Decade-Old System with Modern Data Analytics and a Redesigned User Experience to Speed Up Certifications and Connect Businesses to Opportunities Faster

Builds on Governor’s Ongoing Efforts To Cut Red Tape and Streamline Delivery of Services to Better Serve Small Businesses and New Yorkers

The Empire State MWBE Hub

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the Empire State MWBE Hub, a new mobile-friendly online platform that will modernize key operations of New York State’s Minority- and Women-Owned Business Enterprise program. The Hub will make it easier for businesses to apply for MWBE certification, manage their applications and business profiles, receive assistance and connect with state contracting opportunities. Access the Empire State MWBE Hub.

“Since taking office, my administration has made expanding economic opportunities for Minority- and Women-Owned Business Enterprises a central part of our work to build a stronger and more equitable New York,” Governor Hochul said. “The Empire State MWBE Hub builds on that commitment by giving businesses a modern, more accessible path to certification and state contracting opportunities. We are continuing to break down barriers so more MWBEs can compete, grow, create jobs and contribute to communities across our state.”

Developed by Empire State Development’s Division of Minority and Women’s Business Development, the Empire State MWBE Hub is a flexible, cloud-based platform designed to support the expanding scale and complexity of the State’s MWBE program.

The State’s existing platform was developed more than a decade ago and has served the program as demand for certification and participation in state contracting has grown. The new Hub will introduce a modern, user-friendly interface, improved workflow tools and expanded data analytics to help businesses and program staff complete key processes more efficiently.

The platform will support:

Electronic submission and management of MWBE certification and recertification applications;

Communication between applicants and certification staff;

Management of certification appeals and related documentation;

A searchable directory of New York State-certified MWBE firms;

Business-development outreach and event tracking;

Customer service and helpdesk operations; and

Reporting and data analytics to support program management and improve customer service.

The Empire State MWBE Hub will replace the application-management and certified-business-directory functions of the current system. Compliance-related functions will remain in the existing platform, with the certified MWBE directory serving as a connection between the two systems.

Read the full press release here.