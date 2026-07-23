Empire State Development Launches Second Round of the Business Food Waste Mitigation Grant Program

$2 Million Available to Support Food Waste Recycling Infrastructure and Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions

Program Overview and Application Can be Found Here

Empire State Development (ESD) today announced the opening of the second round of the Business Food Waste Mitigation Grant Program, a $2 million initiative aimed at reducing business-generated food waste sent to landfills and combustion facilities through investments in food recycling infrastructure in the State. First launched in 2025, this competitive capital equipment grant program provides funding for municipalities and non-profit organizations to reduce commercially generated food waste sent to landfills and combustion facilities, ultimately reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “Guided by Governor Hochul’s commitment to a cleaner and greener New York, Empire State Development is investing in practical solutions that reduce waste, lower emissions, and strengthen recycling infrastructure. By helping municipalities and non-profit organizations purchase the equipment they need, this innovative program turns food waste into local opportunities to support a more sustainable future for communities across the state.”

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Amanda Lefton said, “Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, New York continues to make tremendous progress in diverting food scraps from landfills to reduce climate impacts from greenhouse gases. The additional funding from Empire State Development to support the development of local food scraps recycling infrastructure across the state will provide more outlets for food scraps recycling and enhance the impact of New York’s nation-leading Food Donation and Food Scraps Recycling Law.”

The program provides grants ranging from $50,000 to $750,000 to eligible municipalities and non-profit organizations operating their own food waste mitigation projects or undertaking projects on a business’s behalf. Eligible projects include the purchase of food processing, management, and transportation equipment that collect and recycle food waste from businesses. Examples of eligible equipment include compactors, dehydrators, depackagers, windrow turners, forklifts, and food waste collection trucks.

Reflecting New York’s steadfast commitment to sustainability and climate resilience, this initiative tackles commercial food waste head-on. Through these targeted investments, the State helps businesses and communities minimize their ecological footprint while fostering a sustainable, circular economy.

Interested applicants can find more details about the Business Food Waste Mitigation Grant Program here . For inquiries, contact [email protected] .

About Empire State Development

Empire State Development is New York's chief economic development agency, and promotes business growth, job creation, and greater economic opportunity throughout the state. With offices in each of the state's 10 regions, ESD oversees the Regional Economic Development Councils , supports broadband equity through the ConnectALL office, and is growing the workforce of tomorrow through the Office of Strategic Workforce Development. The agency engages with emerging and next generation industries like clean energy and semiconductor manufacturing looking to grow in New York State, operates a network of assistance centers to help small businesses grow and succeed, and promotes the state's world class tourism destinations through I LOVE NY. For more information, please visit esd.ny.gov , and connect with ESD on LinkedIn , Facebook and X .