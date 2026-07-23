Governor Braun Grows Regional Innovation with Opening of Advanced Energy Development and Training Facility Supported by READI 2.0

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Indiana Governor Mike Braun joined industry and South Central Indiana regional leaders Tuesday in Columbus to officially open the Advanced Energy Development, Test, Validation and Training Facility (AEF) – a cornerstone for regional innovation in advanced power systems and a project supported by the state’s Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI) 2.0.





“Indiana’s READI program is transforming Hoosier regions through strategic investments in community and people, the economy and workforce, and strategic sectors and innovation,” said Gov. Braun. “The South Central region is already a manufacturing powerhouse, and this new facility will drive further collaboration that ensures the sector’s growth and success for years to come by investing in new techniques, innovations and our skilled Hoosier workforce.”





AEF is a $6.9 million investment (including $1 million from READI 2.0) led by the Advanced Machine and Vehicle Innovation Center that is designed to unite industry, government and education institutions to advance machines, vehicles and charging infrastructure – from concept to commercialization. The new 30,000 square-foot co-located facility with Analytical Engineering Inc. provides testing, validation and training services for mobile and stationary power applications across industries including automotive, heavy-duty vehicles, RV, marine, rail, power generation and more.





READI 2.0 funds are supporting the design and construction of cutting-edge laboratories as well as specialized test equipment and infrastructure for validating energy stores and generation technologies. This public-private partnership will create 14 new, high-wage jobs and provide hands-on training labs for technical professionals, supporting the growth of Indiana’s workforce pipeline.





Indiana’s READI program is a $1.25 billion investment in regional-led strategies designed to strengthen communities, retain and attract top talent, and increase opportunities for Hoosiers for years to come. The state’s initial $500 million investment through READI 1.0 has yielded $9.21 billion in total investment, providing a 19x return for every state dollar awarded.





Columbus is part of the three-county South Central Indiana region that was awarded $60 million in READI 1.0 and 2.0 matching funds to accelerate the region’s future-focused vision guided by powerful technologies, prosperous communities and a resilient future. The region’s READI projects, like AEF, are data-driven strategies to support long-term community and economic growth across Bartholomew, Jackson and Jennings County.



