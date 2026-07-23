Gov. Braun Celebrates READI 2.0 Arts & Culture Investments Statewide

INDIANAPOLIS (July 22, 2026) – Indiana Governor Mike Braun today hosted recipients of the READI 2.0 Arts & Culture grants to celebrate the transformational work these investments will make across the state. The Governor (July 22, 2026) – Indiana Governor Mike Braun today hosted recipients of the READI 2.0 Arts & Culture grants to celebrate the transformational work these investments will make across the state. The Governor awarded 49 grants last week to region-led arts and culture projects across all of Indiana’s 15 regions, marking a first-of-its-kind statewide investment recognizing arts and culture as powerful drivers of community and economic growth.

“Indiana’s regions are collaborating like never before to create strategic, data-driven plans to further their communities and support their residents,” said Gov. Braun. “These READI 2.0 Arts & Culture projects will bring to life new venues and destinations to drive economic growth, attract visitors, support local communities and power the creative workforce pipeline. Today, we celebrate Indiana’s regions and the leaders who are advancing quality of place and the arts and culture sector through READI.”

The 49 arts and culture projects are expected to generate $369.6 million in total investment by revitalizing historic Main Street theaters; developing new entertainment venues; supporting museum exhibits, galleries and learning spaces; creating public art and sculptures; and furthering artist-, entrepreneur- and workforce-driven initiatives focused on Indiana’s creative economy.

Indiana’s READI (Regional Acceleration and Development Initiative) is a $1.25 billion investment in its regions to strengthen communities and create more opportunities for Hoosiers to prosper. In January 2024, Lilly Endowment Inc. awarded a $250 million grant to the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) to help bolster quality of place efforts through READI. Of that funding, $65 million supports the READI 2.0 Arts & Culture Initiative.

At the reception, Gov. Braun was joined by Indiana Secretary of Commerce Chuck Goodrich, regional leadership and representatives of all 49 arts and culture projects. The program highlighted four projects that are set to transform the communities and regions they serve.

Historic Crump Theatre Restoration and Expansion (South Central)

This $21.85 million project will establish the Crump Center for the Performing Arts (CCPA) in downtown Columbus’s historic Crump Theatre, which opened in 1889 and is the oldest remaining theater in Indiana. The renovation and expansion will preserve this important historic and cultural asset while expanding access to programming across the region. Once open, CCPA will host live entertainment, educational programming and community events, serving residents, artists and visitors from across South Central Indiana.





The Surack City Theatre & Pearl Arts Creative Talent Academy Program (Northeast)

The Pearl Arts Creative Talent Academy program is expanding to meet Northeast Indiana’s growing need for skilled talent in music technology, stage production and live event operations. The $55.59 million project includes two capital improvement projects in Fort Wayne: the renovation and expansion of the historic Surack City Theatre, transforming the space into a fully equipped training venue for stage production, music technology and live event operations; and the renovation and expansion of the Pearl Arts Training Facilities. Together, these venues create an immersive, real-world learning environment guided by industry professionals.





Downtown Renewal: Creative Corridor and Connections (East Central)

READI 2.0 Arts & Culture funding will initiative phase three of the Creative Corridor in downtown Muncie, activating the area as a shared arts and culture destination for East Central Indiana. The $29.48 million project will transform vacant and underutilized spaces into welcoming places for artists, creative entrepreneurs, residents and visitors, create collaborative branding and wayfinding to reinforce regional connectivity, and strengthen the Corridor’s gateways and anchors.





Diana Theatre Adaptive Revitalization (North Central)

Tipton Main Street Association is leading the acquisition, revitalization and adaptive reuse of the historic Diana Theatre, a 100-year-old landmark in the heart of downtown Tipton. The Diana will continue as a cinema while expanding into a flexible cultural venue for live music, other performances, and exhibits and community events. Once complete, the theatre will serve as a regional destination and community hub, preserving a treasured asset while boosting foot traffic, supporting local businesses and strengthening Tipton’s cultural and economic vitality.





More on these projects, as well as a full list of READI 2.0 Arts & Culture grant awards, is available here

About the Indiana Office of Commerce

The State of Indiana’s Office of Commerce was created by Governor Mike Braun to align and accelerate the state’s economic development efforts and is led by Indiana Secretary of Commerce Chuck Goodrich.



