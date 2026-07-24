Init Cyber Achieves C3PAO Authorization, Expanding Access to Certified CMMC Level 2 Assessments for Defense Contractors

Cyber-AB C3PAO Certification Badge

Georgia-based cybersecurity firm joins a select group of authorized C3PAO's under the Department of War's Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification program

CANTON, GA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Init Cyber , LLC today announced it has achieved full authorization as a CMMC Third-Party Assessment Organization (C3PAO), expanding access to Certified CMMC Level 2 Assessments for Defense Contractors. The designation authorizes Init Cyber to conduct and certify official CMMC Level 2 assessments for organizations across the Defense Industrial Base (DIB), helping contractors meet mandatory cybersecurity requirements tied to Department of Defense contracts.Full C3PAO authorization represents the highest tier of credentialing in the CMMC ecosystem and is granted only after a rigorous review process, including a Defense Industrial Base Cybersecurity Assessment Center (DIBCAC) assessment of the C3PAO's own cybersecurity posture and practices."This authorization isn't just a credential, it's proof that we operate at the standard we hold our clients to," said Justin Johnson, Owner and CEO of Init Cyber. "We went through the same process we run our clients through and then some, and we came out the other side authorized."Init Cyber is led by Justin Johnson, who holds the Lead Certified CMMC Assessor (LCCA) credential — the highest assessor designation issued by CyberAB — in addition to CISSP and PMP certifications and an MBA in IT Management. The firm specializes exclusively in the Defense Industrial Base, offering both official CMMC Level 2 assessments and separate advisory and readiness services designed to prepare contractors for certification.CMMC Level 2 certification is required for defense contractors that process, store, or transmit Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) on behalf of the DoD. Governed by 32 CFR Part 170 and enforced through DFARS clause 252.204-7021, the requirement applies to prime contractors and their subcontractors alike, creating a compliance obligation that runs through the entire supply chain. Contractors that cannot demonstrate compliance through a certified C3PAO assessment risk contract ineligibility and disqualification from future DoD opportunities.With CMMC requirements now being enforced across DoD contracts, prime contractors and their supply chains face mounting pressure to achieve and maintain CMMC Level 2 compliance. Selecting a fully authorized C3PAO is a critical step and only organizations listed on the CyberAB Marketplace are eligible to conduct official assessments that satisfy DoD contract requirements.Init Cyber was purpose-built for the Defense Industrial Base. The firm serves defense contractors and those who sell to the government, understanding the environments, timelines, and contract pressures that define DoD acquisition, not just the framework. The firm's portfolio includes gap assessments, System Security Plan (SSP) development, Plan of Action and Milestones (POA&M) remediation support, and official CMMC Level 2 certification assessments... all delivered by a team of credentialed CMMC Professionals and Assessors with direct experience in DoD acquisition environments and common DIB technology stacks including GCC High, Azure Virtual Desktop, Google Cloud, AWS, On-Prem, Cloud Native or Hybrid, plus deep technical understanding of various Operating Systems and IT Infrastructures.Defense contractors working with Init Cyber can expect a structured, evidence-based assessment process aligned with the CMMC Assessment Process (CAP) and corresponding Assessment Guides.Init Cyber's authorization comes at a pivotal moment for the DIB, as the window for self-attested compliance narrows and third-party assessment mandates accelerate across the contractor base.About Init Cyber, LLCInit Cyber, LLC is a Canton, Georgia-based C3PAO and CMMC advisory and readiness firm serving the Defense Industrial Base. Founded by Justin Johnson, Init Cyber conducts official CMMC Level 2 assessments and provides pre-assessment advisory and readiness services to help defense contractors achieve and sustain certification. Init Cyber is fully authorized on the CyberAB C3PAO Marketplace and is currently in the accreditation process for ISO/IEC 17020:2012.Start Secure.Learn more at initcyber.com.

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