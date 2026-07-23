Paving on SR 525 from Paine Field to Mukilteo Ferry Terminal starts July 28

MUKILTEO – A new paving project kicking off this month will provide a smoother ride for people traveling on State Route 525 between Paine Field and the Mukilteo Ferry Terminal.

Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation are scheduled to begin work Tuesday, July 28. Crews will repave the roadway, construct Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant sidewalks, and make bicycle safety improvements on SR 525 from just north of Paine Field Boulevard to the Mukilteo Ferry Terminal (mileposts 5 to 8). Work is expected to finish by the end of the year, provided weather cooperates.

What to expect

Throughout the project area, travelers can expect single-lane closures, alternating traffic and pedestrian detours using city roads. Work will take place at night to minimize disruptions for ferry travelers.

This section of SR 525 is a popular route to and from the Mukilteo ferry, with about 15,000 travelers using the road daily. This stretch of highway was last resurfaced in 2000, exceeding the typical 15-year asphalt lifespan. This project is part of WSDOT’s ongoing preservation program.