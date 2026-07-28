Modern Widows Club® Receives $50,000 Grant from Edyth Bush Charitable Foundation

Modern Widows Club Receives Grant from Edyth Bush Foundation to Empower Widows Modern Widows Club Logo Modern Widows Club Program Edyth Bush Charitable Foundation logo Edyth Bush Photo

Grant will expand capacity and community programs for widows across Florida, and the U.S., honoring the legacy of Winter Park philanthropist Edyth Bush.

Thanks to the Foundation, we can reach more widowed women earlier in their journey and guide them to find not just support, but a healthy pathway forward with a community that is rooting for them.” — Carolyn Moor

WINTER PARK, FL, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Modern Widows Club (MWC) | The Movement for Widow Careis proud to announce it has received a $50,000 grant from the Edyth Bush Charitable Foundation (EBCF) to support its "Strengthening Widow Care: Capacity and Community Initiative." The grant will help MWC deepen its local and national reach, strengthen internal infrastructure, and expand programming for widowed women locally in Central Florida and across the country.The check was presented to MWC leadership and board members at their 2026 Annual Business Meeting held at AMFUND American Fundraising Foundation in Maitland, FL, where staff, volunteers, and community partners gathered to celebrate the announcement."This grant is a gift in more ways than one," says Carolyn Moor, Founder and Executive Director of Modern Widows Club. "Modern Widows Club extends its deep gratitude to the Edyth Bush Charitable Foundation and its board for their generosity and their confidence in MWC's mission. It's an investment in our capacity to serve more widows well, and it's also deeply symbolic."Edyth Bush (1887–1972) was a legendary widow herself. For more than 50 years, she used her own experience of loss to fuel a lifetime of giving that helped people help themselves. She was a successful actress, ballet dancer and playwright and philanthropist, for whom the foundation is named. She was widowed in 1966 after her husband, Archibald G. Bush, passed away and she went on to become one of Central Florida's most influential philanthropists synonymous with impact giving in Central Florida that continues today. She channeled her resources into education, healthcare, and human services that has endured for more than five decades. Her legacy of turning personal loss into long lasting community impact resonates directly with MWC's mission and its Hope • Heal • Grow • Leadframework, which guides widows from crisis through healing and into renewed purpose and leadership."As a women's health organization dedicated to empowering widows, Modern Widows Club is especially honored to receive this program grant, which will directly fund efforts to reach more widows — known within the organization as "Wisters" — both in the Winter Park community and throughout MWC's national and global network, which spans members in multiple countries," says Moor.Although more than 11 million American women are widowed, widowhood remains one of the least understood life transitions, with few evidence-informed support systems available. This investment strengthens Modern Widows Club's ability to change that.Since its founding in 2011, Modern Widows Club has grown from a small living-room gathering into a national movement addressing what founder Carolyn Moor describes as widowhood's overlooked toll on women's health, financial stability, and long-term wellbeing. The organization operates active in-person and virtual communities and conducts health awareness events, currently serving over 7,000 Wisters(widow + sister). Its programs are built around the Seven Pillars of Healthy Widowhood, offering peer support, mentorship, wellness and leadership development, while advocating for policy reforms affecting widowed women — including survivor benefits, insurance protections, and financial security."Every widow deserves the chance to find hope, healing and rebuild on her own terms," Moor added. "Thanks to the Foundation, we can reach more widowed women earlier in their journey and guide them to find not just support, but a healthy pathway forward with a community that is rooting for them."About Modern Widows Club| The Movement for Widow Care: Founded in 2011 in Winter Park, Florida , Modern Widows Club is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to transforming the way society supports widowed women. Through peer-driven community, mentorship, leadership development, and policy advocacy, MWC empowers widows to move from crisis to community and from grief to purpose. The organization serves members in multiple countries and operates according to its Hope • Heal • Grow • Leadframework and Seven Pillars of Healthy Widowhood. Learn more at https://modernwidowsclub.org About The Edyth Bush Charitable Foundation: Established to carry forward the philanthropic legacy of Edyth Bush, a longtime Winter Park resident and widow whose decades of generosity continues to support education, healthcare, and human services throughout Central Florida. Learn more: https://edythbush.org

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