Shulman & Hill Partner Noah Passer Named President of the New York Workers’ Compensation Bar Association (NYWCBA)

New York, New York – Shulman & Hill is proud to announce that Partner Noah Passer has been named President of the New York Workers’ Compensation Bar Association (NYWCBA), an organization that has served members of New York’s workers’ compensation bar since 1945.

Passer focuses his practice on workers’ compensation law and represents injured workers throughout New York. He handles all aspects of workers’ compensation claims, including disputes involving medical treatment, disability benefits, permanency findings, employment issues, and settlements. Prior to becoming President, he served as an officer and member of the NYWCBA Board of Directors.

“It is an honor to serve as President of the New York Workers’ Compensation Bar Association,” said Passer. “The NYWCBA has long provided attorneys with opportunities to learn from one another, exchange ideas, and engage in meaningful discussions about the future of workers’ compensation law in New York. I look forward to continuing that work alongside my colleagues.”

Passer’s appointment comes as Shulman & Hill continues to expand its workers’ compensation practice throughout New York. Founded by Alex Shulman and J.J. Hill, the firm represents injured workers from a wide range of professions, including construction workers, transit employees, healthcare workers, educators, and public-sector employees.

“Noah is an exceptional advocate for injured workers and a respected member of New York’s workers’ compensation bar,” said Alex Shulman, Founding Partner and General Counsel of Shulman & Hill. “We’re proud to see him take on this leadership role and know he will serve the organization with the same dedication and professionalism he brings to his clients every day.”

As President, Passer will lead the organization alongside its officers and board of directors as the NYWCBA continues its work supporting attorneys, promoting professional development, and advancing the practice of workers’ compensation law throughout New York.

Founded in 2013, Shulman & Hill is a New York-based personal injury and workers' compensation law firm that has recovered more than $1 billion for clients and served more than 26,000 individuals. With more than 200 years of combined legal experience, the firm represents injured workers and accident victims throughout New York and New Jersey. New York, We Got You. Original Source

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