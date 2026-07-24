New National Initiative Aims to Accelerate Progress in Metastatic Breast Cancer Through Coordinated Action

SPRING, TX, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Theresa's Research announced the release of MBC DART (Discovery & Accelerating Research Together): Insight to Impact — A Strategic Action Plan for Metastatic Breast Cancer, a comprehensive report outlining critical barriers and actionable solutions to accelerate progress for people living with metastatic breast cancer (MBC).Developed following the 2025 MBC DART Symposium, the report brings together insights from leading researchers, clinicians, patient advocates, industry leaders, and nonprofit organizations. The convening identified the most pressing barriers slowing progress in metastatic breast cancer and defined coordinated strategies to drive measurable change.A CALL TO MOVE FROM CONVERSATION TO ACTIONThe report highlights a central finding: while scientific innovation continues to advance, structural barriers—not just biology—are now among the greatest obstacles to progress in metastatic breast cancer. These include fragmented data systems, limited clinical trial access, inequities in care, and gaps in collaboration across sectors."DART convenes scientific leaders across our field, where cutting-edge research intersects with clinical urgency to redefine what is possible for patients with metastatic breast cancer," said Dr. Cynthia Ma, Professor of Medicine, Washington University School of Medicine. "It brings together scientists, physicians, industry partners, and patient advocates in a shared mission to develop innovative, collaborative strategies to confront metastatic disease, with the ultimate goals of achieving cure, minimizing treatment-related toxicities, and improving quality of life."SEVEN PRIORITY AREAS FOR IMPACTThe report identifies key focus areas where coordinated investment and collaboration can accelerate outcomes:• Patient-centered endpoints that better reflect quality of life• Optimization of existing therapies and biomarkers to improve near-term outcomes• Addressing translational bottlenecks in emerging treatments like gene and cell therapy• Modernizing clinical trials to expand access and participation• Advancing data standards and interoperability to enable AI-driven discovery• Strengthening collaboration across academia, industry, and healthcare systems• Expanding equity and access across the full care and research continuumFROM INSIGHT TO MEASURABLE PROGRESSThe initiative moves beyond identifying challenges by proposing specific workstreams designed to support implementation:• Development of standardized, interoperable data systems• Pilot programs for decentralized and hybrid clinical trials• Patient-centered evidence frameworks• Translational model and validation networks• Equity-focused access initiatives• Cross-sector collaboration pathways and implementation readiness programsEach initiative is designed with measurable outcomes, timelines, and accountability frameworks to ensure sustained progress. The report also identifies site-specific metastasis as a cross-cutting priority.Full Report is available @ https://www.theresasresearch.org/dart CENTERING THE PATIENT VOICEA defining principle of the initiative is the integration of patient perspectives at every stage—from research design to care delivery. The report emphasizes that meaningful progress must reflect not only survival outcomes, but also quality of life, treatment burden, and real-world patient experience.A UNIQUE ROLE FOR CONVENING AND COLLABORATIONThe report underscores the unique role of Theresa's Research as a neutral convener capable of aligning diverse stakeholders, supporting early-stage innovation, and ensuring patient-centered accountability.OPPORTUNITIES FOR ENGAGEMENTStakeholders across sectors—including researchers, healthcare providers, industry leaders, policymakers, and advocates are invited to participate in collaborative workstreams, pilot programs, and data-sharing initiatives."Having the opportunity to be in a room with many stakeholder groups from researchers to the end of users—many like me living with MBC—all listening and learning what is important to patients living with MBC. Pharmaceutical companies are getting new treatments to the patients, all improving our quality of life, thank you, Josh and the entire Theresa's Research Team," said Stephanie Walker BSN RN, Metastatic Breast Cancer Alliance Executive Group Chair and MBC Patient.ACKNOWLEDGMENTSWe would like to thank the sponsors who helped make this work possible: Eli Lilly and Company, Pfizer, Natera, Daiichi Sankyo, BioNTech, Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, AstraZeneca, Puma Biotechnology, and Sino Biological. We are grateful to The Breast Cancer Research Foundation for its grant and partnership with the Metastatic Breast Cancer Alliance. We would like to thank Pinnacle Strategies for its facilitation and development of the report, as well as all attendees and presenters. Lastly, we want to recognize our Scientific Leaders, whose vision and dedication to patients make MBC DART possible: Dr. Xiang Zhang – Baylor College of Medicine, Dr. Bora Lim – MD Anderson Cancer, Dr. Isaac Chan – UT Southwestern Medical Center, and Dr. Cynthia Ma - Washington University School of Medicine.

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